What’s it like to sing your heart out with total strangers? I joined this unique community choir to find out

Depending on the musical arrangement, your part can be as simple as singing most of the melody or as difficult as holding tricky chords. But the beauty of a community choir is that everyone has a different ability. If you’re unsure of a note, just lower your voice and join in again when you’re back on track. That said, group singing is about community, listening to one another and breathing together. Before you know it, the music carries you along.

Learning parts can feel difficult if you’re new to it, but the payoff when the entire choir comes together is priceless. That soothing, ringing sound of so many voices in harmony is an instant mood-lifter, a joyful salve in our fractured world.

There were moments when some of us got lost in the complicated backline of Natalie Imbruglia’s Unwritten, but we sang our hearts out anyway, looking at one another and giggling through the tune. We’d only met for the first time two hours ago, but our connection was palpable and pure in the way only music can bring about.