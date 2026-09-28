Takashimaya to celebrate 60 years of Singapore-Japan diplomatic ties with exclusive items, food fair and more

Takashimaya is commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan with a slew of events and deals. Happening from Sep 29 to Oct 11, the celebration will feature exclusive products, deals and workshops across numerous Japanese brands at Takashimaya.

For instance, popular toy manufacturer Bandai will have exclusive products from Tamagotchi and Ultraman.

Over at Sanrio, fans can look forward to a special collaboration that puts a local spin on Sanrio's iconic characters with familiar Singaporean slang. There will even be a unique commemorative plush as part of the series.

Other brands to look out for include Fujifilm, with its live demonstrations and hands-on experiences, as well as makeup brush brand Hakuhodo with its premium brush set.

During the event period, there will also be a food fair at Basement 2 with participating brands such as Ippodo Tea, Cheese Garden and Iwazumi.