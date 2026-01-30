'I'm selling memories': How one Singaporean turned childhood bus dreams into a transport-themed shop

“I’d sit in the seats right behind the driver and imagine I was driving,” he said, with a laugh. “Back then, before the MRT was as connected as it is now, we had to take buses everywhere. My parents and I would sometimes spend two hours on a bus ride. They’d be sleeping, and they wouldn’t worry about me because they knew I was very happy just looking out the front.”

Other fond memories include the design of older buses. “I remember the buses without air-conditioning, with sliding windows,” he said. “I used to call them cockroach buses because there were cockroaches inside.”

The nickname stuck. When he later released a model inspired by those older buses, customers immediately understood the reference.

“They knew exactly what I was talking about. It was a shared memory that everyone has,” he said.