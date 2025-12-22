Singaporean celebrity couple Tay Ying and Wu Sihan bought their home within minutes of viewing

Some couples take weeks to debate layouts and feng shui before committing to a home, especially their first one. Mediacorp actress Tay Ying, 29, and celeb chef Wu Sihan, 33, needed mere minutes.

“It’s like a fish market, units get snapped up very quickly,” quipped Tay, recalling how competitive the property scene felt when they were house hunting in mid-2024.

The couple, who tied the knot in June this year, had viewed more than 10 apartments over three months and missed out on a few they were eyeing.

So when they stepped into this three-bedder that “felt right” and “checked all the boxes”, they knew they had to move fast. They asked that the exact type and location of the unit not be disclosed for privacy.

“We were quite specific about what we wanted – the house has to be boxy, spacious, have natural lighting and an unblocked view,” Tay said, while giving 8days.sg a tour of the apartment.

“When we saw this, we were like, we need to grab this immediately.”

The pressure was real – the owner had more viewings lined up that day.

Despite the unit being above their budget, they put in an almost-immediate offer above the asking price and still found themselves in a bidding war with another couple. And this was the first day the apartment hit the market. Yes, the property market was that hot.

“This is our first home and also a lifetime home. We don’t plan to flip this house, so we were very specific about our renovation too. We hope to raise a family in the future in this house,” said Tay.