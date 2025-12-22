Singaporean celebrity couple Tay Ying and Wu Sihan bought their home within minutes of viewing
The couple put in an almost-immediate offer above the asking price and still found themselves in a bidding war.
Some couples take weeks to debate layouts and feng shui before committing to a home, especially their first one. Mediacorp actress Tay Ying, 29, and celeb chef Wu Sihan, 33, needed mere minutes.
“It’s like a fish market, units get snapped up very quickly,” quipped Tay, recalling how competitive the property scene felt when they were house hunting in mid-2024.
The couple, who tied the knot in June this year, had viewed more than 10 apartments over three months and missed out on a few they were eyeing.
So when they stepped into this three-bedder that “felt right” and “checked all the boxes”, they knew they had to move fast. They asked that the exact type and location of the unit not be disclosed for privacy.
“We were quite specific about what we wanted – the house has to be boxy, spacious, have natural lighting and an unblocked view,” Tay said, while giving 8days.sg a tour of the apartment.
“When we saw this, we were like, we need to grab this immediately.”
The pressure was real – the owner had more viewings lined up that day.
Despite the unit being above their budget, they put in an almost-immediate offer above the asking price and still found themselves in a bidding war with another couple. And this was the first day the apartment hit the market. Yes, the property market was that hot.
“This is our first home and also a lifetime home. We don’t plan to flip this house, so we were very specific about our renovation too. We hope to raise a family in the future in this house,” said Tay.
They “gutted the whole space” and turned what was an old, dated unit into a bright, modern minimalist haven: A “six-figure” reno that ran into unforeseen delays and ultimately stretched the timeline by six months.
Their vision from the start was clear: Clean lines, white tones, natural light and a cosy feel.
Wu, who has handled renovation projects for his restaurant and parents’ home, took charge of the heavy-duty works, while Tay focused on decor and organisation.
The result is a serene open-concept space that layers soft white tones, concealed storage and curated details.
Despite fears that a white home might be high-maintenance, especially with their five-year-old dachshund, Tron, the couple actually find joy in keeping it pristine.
“It’s better if dirt is visible, at least we know where to clean,” said Wu. “It feels like using correction tape on paper. It becomes very white, and you have a sense of satisfaction. It’s therapeutic.”
Their first major purchase, a storage sofa from King’s Living, was chosen to keep clutter hidden.
One of their best bargains? A sleek marble coffee table from Taobao that “cost less than S$1,000”.
“It’s so heavy that the delivery guys refused to bring it up to the house. I had to get six foreign workers to help. I think it weighs at least 100kg,” laughs Wu.
They opted for a round dining table, also from Taobao, for better conversations. “Those long tables… the people at the ends cannot talk,” says Wu. “Round tables are more cosy.”
If the living room reflects their love for hosting, the kitchen is unmistakably Wu’s playground.
They knocked down the wall that once separated the kitchen and dining area for an open-concept layout, and even borrowed space from the common bathroom to make the kitchen bigger.
“I wanted to be able to cook while having conversations with my guests,” shared Wu.
Everything is designed to look clean and seamless: hidden cabinet latches, an in-cabinet dish-drying rack, and minimalist concealed power tracks.
For lighting, they picked fabric lights, panels that diffuse soft, even illumination across the ceiling, to "bring the daylight into the house".
“Most lights shine on one spot and cast shadows. I think this is nicer. The whole space feels well-lit,” Wu explained.
Even their fridge got a makeover. They bought separate fridge and freezer units for more storage and to create the French door look, then wrapped them in white so they’d blend into the carpentry.
“I got the person who wrapped my car to wrap the fridge,” shared Tay.
Other thoughtful touches include a raised washing machine and dryer built to their height (Tay's 1.72m and Wu's 1.77m) so they don’t have to bend when doing laundry, and a tap that turns on with a tap (literally) – “a very chef thing,” said Wu.
Two bedrooms were merged to create a generous master suite.
Their master bedroom is intentionally pared back as it is solely for sleeping. No decor distractions, and definitely no TV.
The only indulgence is their bed and mattress with a zero-gravity function that, according to Tay, has stopped Wu’s snoring.
The adjoining walk-in wardrobe was specially designed for the missus.
“I wanted to give this to her. I think it’s every girl’s dream and she should have it,” said Wu.
“I didn’t have a vanity in my parents’ home. I used to do my hair and make-up at the dining table, so I’ve always dreamed of having a proper vanity,” added Tay.
The wardrobe doors are a standout: Custom reflective glass panels that double as full-length mirrors. With the lights inside switched on, the glass turns transparent so they can see into the wardrobe.
The ensuite bathroom, the only non-white space in the house, is inspired by hotel suites. There’s a wide mirror to enlarge the space visually, and his and hers sinks, the couple’s must-have.
“Then we won’t fight,” Wu said matter-of-factly.
“We are both very efficient people. We get ready together most days, so we just want to be efficient and not have to fight for the sink.”
