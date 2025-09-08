Temasek Shophouse will have concept stores by Violet Oon Group and Abry this September

Those visiting the social impact hub Temasek Shophouse will soon enjoy two new concept stores at the venue: Martket by Abry and Bibik Violet by Violet Oon Group.

The former is a new retail concept by Singaporean fashion and lifestyle brand Abry and will have employees who are seniors, women from underserved communities and people with disabilities.

The store will also run a six-month mentorship programme where participants can gain real-world experience – whether as a staff member of Martket by Abry, a producer or as an entrepreneur.

Shoppers here can also find a merchandise line, comprising umbrellas, notebooks, wearables and more, that feature artwork by deaf artist Canlaken, inspired by Temasek Shophouse's flora and fauna themes.

In a statement, Adriana Lim Escano, Abry's founder and chairperson, said: “At Abry, our mission has always been to affirm the uniqueness of every individual and to open doors for those who are often overlooked.

“We want Martket by Abry to be a space for design, craft and community, where individuals get a chance to grow their skills, share their stories, and contribute meaningfully. We’re excited to bring this vision to life at Temasek Shophouse, alongside partners who share our belief in the power of business to do good.”