Temasek Shophouse will have concept stores by Violet Oon Group and Abry this September
Those visiting the social impact hub Temasek Shophouse will soon enjoy two new concept stores at the venue: Martket by Abry and Bibik Violet by Violet Oon Group.
The former is a new retail concept by Singaporean fashion and lifestyle brand Abry and will have employees who are seniors, women from underserved communities and people with disabilities.
The store will also run a six-month mentorship programme where participants can gain real-world experience – whether as a staff member of Martket by Abry, a producer or as an entrepreneur.
Shoppers here can also find a merchandise line, comprising umbrellas, notebooks, wearables and more, that feature artwork by deaf artist Canlaken, inspired by Temasek Shophouse's flora and fauna themes.
In a statement, Adriana Lim Escano, Abry's founder and chairperson, said: “At Abry, our mission has always been to affirm the uniqueness of every individual and to open doors for those who are often overlooked.
“We want Martket by Abry to be a space for design, craft and community, where individuals get a chance to grow their skills, share their stories, and contribute meaningfully. We’re excited to bring this vision to life at Temasek Shophouse, alongside partners who share our belief in the power of business to do good.”
Those who want to indulge in Peranakan treats in a warm and comfortable setting can head to Bibik Violet by Violet Oon Group for favourites such as nasi lemak, Nyonya laksa, prawn mee, kueh pie tee and buah keluak pork ribs.
You can also nom on nostalgic bakes, including orange sugee cake and Nyonya kuehs, as well as classics like kaya toast, while admiring the cafe's interior, which sports vintage pieces and original Peranakan tiles salvaged from shophouses dating back to the early 1900s.
Violet Oon Group CEO Tay Yiming said: “Preserving culture through food is about memory, belonging, and the stories that connect us. With Bibik Violet, we wanted to create a space that feels casual and inviting, like dining at your favourite auntie’s home, where laughter fills the air and there’s always something delicious to eat.
“We are beyond excited to share the flavours of our Peranakan heritage within the century-old Temasek Shophouse, a place that reflects the same values of heritage, heart, and community, making it all the more meaningful.”
Both Martket by Abry and Bibik Violet by Violet Oon Group will open at Temasek Shophouse on Sep 29.
In a statement, Yvonne Tay, general manager of Temasek Shophouse, said: “At Temasek Shophouse, we are on a journey to build a more connected and inclusive society – whether through food that honours tradition, retail that creates pathways for communities with fewer opportunities, or coffee that enables meaningful employment.
“We are delighted to welcome Martket by Abry and Bibik Violet, alongside our long-time collaborator Foreword Coffee, and look forward to introducing a fresh approach to heritage and impact with like-minded partners.”