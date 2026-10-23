From zapin to traditional houses: What to expect at Malay Heritage Centre's first Teroka Nusantara Festival

From traditional Malay houses and regional dance performances to storytelling sessions and hands-on workshops, visitors can explore the cultures and traditions of the Nusantara, or Malay world, at an upcoming festival in Singapore.

The inaugural Teroka Nusantara Festival, organised by the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC), will take place from Nov 6 to 8 at the centre in Kampong Gelam.

Meaning Exploring the Malay World, the festival is MHC's new annual event, bringing together communities from Singapore and the region to share the traditions, stories and cultural practices that connect them.

Themed Rumah Orang Kita, or A Home for Our Community, the three-day festival will feature music and dance performances, cultural booths, workshops, talks and a bazaar. Admission is free, with some programmes requiring paid tickets.

EXPLORING THE MALAY WORLD THROUGH MUSIC, CULTURE AND PLAY

One of the festival's main highlights is the Rumah Orang Kita: Nusantara Arts Showcase, featuring traditional and contemporary music and dance performances by groups from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

These include Singapore's Orkes Nico and Atrika Dance Company, Yayasan Warisan Johor from Malaysia, and Kepai Ruai from West Kalimantan, Indonesia. The groups will perform pieces reflecting their respective communities before coming together for a combined performance.

The showcase takes place on Nov 7 and 8, with tickets priced at S$30 for adults and S$24 for students.

There will also be free street performances by Orkestra Melayu Singapura along Baghdad Street on Nov 7, at 6pm and 9pm.

For families with younger children, the Rumah Kita Play Space will introduce four traditional house designs from across the Malay Archipelago.

Visitors can learn about the Rumah Gadang from Padang in Sumatra, Rumoh Aceh from Aceh, Rumah Limas associated with Riau and the Straits Settlements, and Rumah Joglo from Central and East Java.

Nearby, the Nusa Budaya Kita cultural booths will explore regional traditions through textiles, food, games and musical instruments from communities including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Sarawak and Aceh.

Both activities are free and will run from 10am to 6pm throughout the festival.