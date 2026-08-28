New 1,000-seat theatre in Tanglin to be ready by 2030
The theatre, at the site of the former Tanglin Shopping Centre, will support larger local and international productions and create opportunities for local artists and arts professionals.
Singapore’s arts scene will get a new performing arts theatre in Tanglin, which is expected to be completed by 2030.
The theatre will be a purpose-built 1,000-seat proscenium theatre – a traditional performance space framed by an architectural arch – located within the mixed-use development at the site of the former Tanglin Shopping Centre at 19 Tanglin Road.
The new development will also include retail, office, wellness and cultural spaces, as well as a contemporary art museum.
The theatre will be funded and built by Singapore-based real estate investor and developer Pacific Eagle Real Estate (PERE), with support from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the National Arts Council (NAC).
The announcement was made by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo at the Patron of the Arts Awards 2026 on Thursday (Aug 27).
The redevelopment is part of a broader effort to add arts spaces of different sizes across Singapore, according to NAC.
The 1,000-seat capacity places the theatre between some of Singapore's existing major performing arts venues. Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall have around 600 seats, while the Esplanade's Theatre and Concert Hall each have more than 1,600 seats.
The new venue is intended to support larger productions across different art forms, including plays, musicals, dance and music. It is also expected to provide more opportunities for local artists and arts professionals, including in areas such as technical theatre and arts management, and give Singapore audiences greater access to local and international productions.
The contemporary art museum will be managed by the Tanoto Art Foundation, while NAC will call for an operator to run the theatre. Local arts groups can bid to operate the theatre or partner with international companies, while international applicants will need to have a local arts partner.
PERE will also waive the theatre's base rent for its full 20-year tenancy period, according to the media release.
At the same event, a record 585 individual and corporate patrons were recognised for contributions totalling S$89.5 million (US$70.46 million) to Singapore's arts sector. This was almost double the amount recognised at the 2025 awards.
Of the 585 patrons, 480 were individuals, accounting for 82 per cent of all patrons. They contributed about S$58 million, or close to 65 per cent of the total amount recognised this year.
The Patron of the Arts Awards was established in 1983 to recognise organisations and individuals that contribute to cultural and artistic activities in Singapore. The 2026 awards recognise contributions made between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2025.