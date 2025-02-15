How one family’s passion for old things led to this popular vintage store in Tai Seng

“JUMPING OFF THE HELICOPTER” INTO SELLING VINTAGE

The couple has come a long way since selling on online platforms like eBay and Carousell. In fact, they were among the first generation of sellers on the latter.

What was once a side-business run from home – Yana was an early childhood teacher, while Wak used to be a police officer and bodyguard – has now progressed into a full fledged store.

“As my kids grew, they needed their own space at home. Because my house was like a museum and people do actually sit down until 4am to chit chat about a particular thing that they liked," said Wak.

“Because of that, I said: Enough is enough, we need a shop.”

And so they got a space in Tannery Lane, back then, mostly selling furniture. With a dedicated space to store and display their vintage items, the business kept growing.

“The clients grew day by day, and we needed a bigger space. And now that we got a bigger space, we feel like we need an even bigger space.”

Describing the transition they made from working in secure and stable jobs to being full-time entrepreneurs, Wak said it was like jumping off a helicopter.

“We both had good careers, stable income. I guess the passion and drive we had was so great that we both jumped, and landed safely, so far.”