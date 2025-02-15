How one family’s passion for old things led to this popular vintage store in Tai Seng
What started as a hobby in 2012 has become a full-time family business, Treasure At Home. The store, run by Wak Sadri, Yana and their children, now attracts vintage enthusiasts in Singapore.
On the sixth floor of a nondescript factory building a stone’s throw away from Tai Seng MRT station, a family of four runs a business selling vintage items.
The ringleader of Treasure At Home’s operations, Wak Sadri, is often on his phone closing deals or attending to shoppers sauntering through a labyrinth of vintage furniture and knick-knacks from the past.
Also zipping between the store’s office space and display area are Wak’s wife Yana and their two children, Emyr and Thaqifa. Like a well-oiled machine, they shuffle between wrapping buys, attending to customers and putting new objects on display – no space shall be left empty.
The family business has quite the cult following among vintage collectors in Singapore and has amassed 18,000 followers on Instagram. It started out in 2012 as Yana’s modest hobby, collecting and selling porcelain wares on Craigslist. Eventually, Wak also caught the vintage-selling bug when he restored a cabinet and, to his surprise, managed to find a buyer.
“JUMPING OFF THE HELICOPTER” INTO SELLING VINTAGE
The couple has come a long way since selling on online platforms like eBay and Carousell. In fact, they were among the first generation of sellers on the latter.
What was once a side-business run from home – Yana was an early childhood teacher, while Wak used to be a police officer and bodyguard – has now progressed into a full fledged store.
“As my kids grew, they needed their own space at home. Because my house was like a museum and people do actually sit down until 4am to chit chat about a particular thing that they liked," said Wak.
“Because of that, I said: Enough is enough, we need a shop.”
And so they got a space in Tannery Lane, back then, mostly selling furniture. With a dedicated space to store and display their vintage items, the business kept growing.
“The clients grew day by day, and we needed a bigger space. And now that we got a bigger space, we feel like we need an even bigger space.”
Describing the transition they made from working in secure and stable jobs to being full-time entrepreneurs, Wak said it was like jumping off a helicopter.
“We both had good careers, stable income. I guess the passion and drive we had was so great that we both jumped, and landed safely, so far.”
A REGIONAL NETWORK OF PICKERS
To keep their store stocked with with vintage items of all origins, the family is almost always travelling around the region to source for items. This is why the shop is closed from Monday to Wednesday.
They rely on a network of pickers, people who trawl through local antique shops and people’s homes, in Malaysia, Thailand and many other countries abroad to constantly be on the lookout for wares.
“It’s a network that’s not built overnight, that’s impossible. It’s built on trust. We normally meet them and makan (eat) with them, chit chat with them for a few years.”
“98% OF THE ITEMS FOR SALE”
This network of pickers has given Wak and family access to rare items, such as Fraser and Neave serving trays bearing the image of actress Maria Menado who starred in leading roles in films produced by the late P Ramlee during the age of Cathay-Keris Studios and Shaw Brothers’ Malay Film Productions.
Other rare items include Pan Am posters that featured another actress from the 1950s and 1960s, Seniwati Zaiton.
Despite being on display in the shop, however, those aren't for sale. That's because the actress is actually Wak’s own aunt.
Wak recounted how difficult it was to secure the posters. After locating some in Malaysia, collectors quoted prices that were too high him.
“I asked somebody I would like to buy because this lady is my aunty. Knowing she is my aunt, they jacked up the price.”
But with a bit of patience, he was able to get his hands on some. “15 years later, I managed to find these pieces, I bought three right away. One is at home, one is here in the shop, one I’ve sold off already.”
Also not for sale in the shop are photos of Singapore's past presidents and first spouses.
Items that are for sale can go for as low as S$2 each for smaller collectibles such as vintage matchstick boxes. Furniture items like Peranakan-style display cabinets can go for five-figure sum.
That said, Wak says all prices in store are negotiable. “Once upon a time I could not afford what I like. I do not want my clients to be unable to afford what they like.”
Payments can be made in installments and at no interest. "It is a family business after all. Everyone who steps into Treasure At Home steps into my home.”
A REVOLVING DOOR OF COLLECTIBLES
Once selling mostly furniture and porcelain wares, Treasure At Home also has a section on vintage collectibles, which Wak's son Emyr is in charge of.
It started with a collection of enamel signage that used to hang in coffeeshops in the 1950s.
Emyr admitted that he didn’t use to like his parent’s hobby until after multiple trips to vintage fairs in Malaysia and flea markets.
“Back then when there was Sungei Road, my parents would bring us down to treasure hunt. At first I didn’t like collecting actually, or getting involved in the vintage world. But then I started collecting toy tanks and now I’m helping out the family with the business.”
Now a business administration student majoring in finance at NUS Business School, Emyr has contacts who have been able to locate for him rare items such as old Keretapi Tanah Melayu or KTM train number plates, old People’s Action Party posters and rare Barisan Socialis documents.
A HOME FOR TREASURE HUNTERS
Treasure At Home is open from Thursday to Sunday. On weekends, it's not uncommon to see families walking through the shop's tight spaces. And with all those vintage coffee tables and vintage-looking tea cups, it can almost feel like being in a bustling coffeeshop from days of yore.
Many of these visitors make the trip down after coming across the shop's Instagram account, which Wak's daughter Thaqifa, who is a nursing student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic helps to manage.
Some of their customers have even ended up being featured on their account, proudly posing with their vintage purchases.
Make several visits there, and one will start recognising regulars among Wak’s clients. Familiar faces who never fail to walk away with spoils, to bring a piece of history home.
When asked if the shop has gotten really crowded, Wak said not really.
“If you ask me, it’s not a lot. There should be more things in here. The more things, the better, bring it on!”