Viral 'Stick Art Uncle' who made art pieces out of twigs in Pek Kio, has died at 83
Known affectionately as Uncle Thien, the late Thien Yeok Lin achieved viral fame after images of his twig art pieces earned praise online.
Thien Yeok Lin, who went viral as the "Stick Art Uncle" for his art pieces, has died at the age of 83. Thien, known affectionately as Uncle Thien, was beloved in Pek Kio, where he would create portraits out of fallen twigs on pavements.
These portraits would usually depict figures from Chinese tales.
Images of his works went viral in 2020, with many praising their simplicity and beauty.
Thien, who used to work as a hawker, would reportedly work on a different art piece every day, and even accepted requests from residents nearby.
According to a post by Thien's nephew, Thien died on Wednesday (Jul 1) and his wake is being held at 47 Owen Road. Thien's funeral and cremation will take place on Jul 4.
Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, as well as MP of Tanjong Pagar GRC, paid tribute to Thien, saying that he was "dear to us in Pek Kio".
"Even when we offered him a space in Pek Kio Community Centre or our Pek Kio RN centre, he politely refused, so we respected his wishes," wrote Mr Tan, who had also visited Thien's wake.