Viral 'Stick Art Uncle' who made art pieces out of twigs in Pek Kio, has died at 83

Thien Yeok Lin, who went viral as the "Stick Art Uncle" for his art pieces, has died at the age of 83. Thien, known affectionately as Uncle Thien, was beloved in Pek Kio, where he would create portraits out of fallen twigs on pavements.

These portraits would usually depict figures from Chinese tales.

Images of his works went viral in 2020, with many praising their simplicity and beauty.

Thien, who used to work as a hawker, would reportedly work on a different art piece every day, and even accepted requests from residents nearby.