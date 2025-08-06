Meet the proud 'yo-yo boy' whose childhood hobby is taking him to Europe to represent Singapore

To his classmates at university, Xavier Ng seems like any other first-year student, juggling a business degree with freelance marketing gigs on the side.

But when the school holidays came around in May 2025 and other students went on vacation, the 22-year-old headed to Australia and spent eight weeks holed up in a house with his childhood companion: The yo-yo.

"We would start at 10am in the morning and end at 6pm or 7pm at night. We just stay in this cold training room, practising and eating lunch in the same spot every day,” said Ng.