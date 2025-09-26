Xiaomi unveils 17-series smartphones, ramps up efforts in premium handset market

Xiaomi’s latest devices show the company’s sharpened focus to compete in premium-priced smartphones, handsets that cost more than US$600.

In a rare move, Xiaomi’s latest smartphones jumped from the 15 series, which was launched in October 2024, to the 17 series.

Rather than “riding on Apple publicity”, Xiaomi’s change in model numbering reflected the significant enhancements in the new series, according to Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi’s smartphone business.

Xiaomi has been eyeing growth in high-end phones globally, according to Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

“Xiaomi’s strength [in the premium segment] is that it brings advanced features to the entry-tier models of premium lines, which benefit consumers,” Lam said. “It has also consistently invested in imaging systems to match those of Apple.”

The global premium handset segment grew by 8 per cent in the first half of 2025, compared with a 4 per cent increase in the overall smartphone market, according to Counterpoint data.

Xiaomi’s premium smartphone shipments grew 55 per cent in the first half, second only to Google’s increase in the same period, the research firm said.

Xiaomi also has an edge in terms of an expanded ecosystem – from home appliances to electric vehicles – that caters to local consumers’ preferences, as well as the use of artificial intelligence in their devices, according to Lam.

Apple earlier this month launched its iPhone 17 series to global acclaim. On the mainland, sales of the new iPhones had a robust start, according to order volumes reported by local e-commerce platforms.

Consultancy TrendForce projected that global shipments of the iPhone 17 series would be 3.5 per cent higher than those of last year’s iPhone 16 models, with the Pro models remaining the primary sales driver.

Apple has yet to bring its Apple Intelligence function to China, which the company said is subject to regulatory approval.

This article was first published on SCMP.