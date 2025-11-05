The new Curiosity Cove at Mandai Wildlife Reserve lets children climb an orangutan tree-bed, explore a maze tunnel
Curiosity Cove will open at Mandai Wildlife East on Nov 21.
This school holidays, families can look forward to a new attraction right here in Singapore. Spanning 4,600 square metres, the upcoming Curiosity Cove at Mandai Wildlife Reserve has been dubbed "Singapore's largest indoor nature-inspired playscape designed for children aged three to 12".
When it opens to the public on Nov 21, visitors can look forward to four nature-themed zones inspired by real-world ecosystems: Wetlands, Forestlands, Grasslands and Drylands. Each zone features interactive elements – both physical and digital.
Wetlands, for instance, teaches children how water connects ecosystems and supports all living things. Located within the zone is Reef Retreat, which lets visitors feel their way around a reef.
Over at Forestlands, children can climb into the tree-top leaf nests at the Orangutan Sleeping Platform or shake the hanging lianas at the Singing Tree and listen to the sounds of the rainforest.
In the Grasslands, visitors can learn how animals camouflage themselves in the savannah with areas like Watering Hole and Nature’s Theatre Cave.
Those in the Drylands can look forward to Giant Snake Belly, a larger-than-life play space inspired by the horned viper. Here, children can slither through a 27-metre-long snake belly with a net-maze tunnel.
Admission into Curiosity Cove is by allocated timeslots between 10am and 6.30pm. Standard two-hour slots cost S$48, which allows one child (aged between three and 12) and one adult (aged 21 and above) to enter. Extended playtime can be added with top-up options.
In a statement, Bennett Neo, group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group, said: “Curiosity Cove is designed to ignite children's natural curiosity and offer them an engaging introduction to nature in a way that excites and inspires. This immersive experience invites kids to discover wildlife and ecosystems, bringing nature’s story to life through interactive play tools and phygital elements.
“Every sound, light and digital response encourages them to explore at their own pace while building confidence as they interact with the space. At Curiosity Cove, imagination takes flight, empathy for nature grows and a lifelong passion for wildlife begins – helping to shape the future stewards of our planet.”
More information on Curiosity Cove can be found on this website.