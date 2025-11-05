The new Curiosity Cove at Mandai Wildlife Reserve lets children climb an orangutan tree-bed, explore a maze tunnel

This school holidays, families can look forward to a new attraction right here in Singapore. Spanning 4,600 square metres, the upcoming Curiosity Cove at Mandai Wildlife Reserve has been dubbed "Singapore's largest indoor nature-inspired playscape designed for children aged three to 12".

When it opens to the public on Nov 21, visitors can look forward to four nature-themed zones inspired by real-world ecosystems: Wetlands, Forestlands, Grasslands and Drylands. Each zone features interactive elements – both physical and digital.

Wetlands, for instance, teaches children how water connects ecosystems and supports all living things. Located within the zone is Reef Retreat, which lets visitors feel their way around a reef.