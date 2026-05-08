4-night Disney Adventure cruise from Singapore suddenly cancelled, guests to receive full refunds

A five-day, four-night Disney Adventure cruise from Singapore was cancelled on Friday (May 8) due to a "mechanical issue". The voyage was set to take place from May 7 to 11.

According to accounts by passengers on the cruise, the ship remained docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre the entire time. On Friday, an official announcement regarding its cancellation was made by the ship's captain.

A Disney spokesperson told CNA Lifestyle on Friday that all guests will automatically receive full refunds on their fares for the cruise, 50 per cent off future Disney Adventure cruises, one night's hotel stay and US$500 in incidentals.

“The Disney Adventure remains in port in Singapore as our teams continue to address a mechanical issue. As the issue has not been resolved in the timeframe required to start this voyage, this current sailing has been cancelled. We apologise to our guests and are working with them directly to provide support for their travel needs,” added the spokesperson.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle on Friday, Maurice Ky, 35, a passenger, said there was a "power failure across the ship" shortly after he embarked at 12.15pm on Thursday with things getting under control around 2pm.

“Things stated to get difficult as stores were unable to sell items as we were still berthed in Singapore, and all the F&B had to be closed early in the evening,” said Ky, who was travelling with his spouse and two children.

“Today, we started to see all of the paid pre-planned activities start to be cancelled one by one. Then, just after lunchtime, the captain announced that we needed to disembark.”

Ky added that the disembarkation process was “orderly” with guests given until 8pm to do so. Guests were provided with hotels, along with buses to take them to their accommodation.

On social media, guests have also been sharing their frustrations on the short-notice cancellation.

A user on Reddit, who claimed to still be on the ship when the cancellation was announced, said that they are “beyond disappointed”.



One shared on the Disney Cruise Line subreddit r/dcl that their “kids are absolutely gutted” and that they “hope to make the most of the next few days in Singapore so they can come away with some happy memories”.



In the same subreddit, another user said that despite how upset many guests are, “Disney is really trying their best here out of a terrible situation” with the refunds and other perks to make up for the inconvenience caused to guests.