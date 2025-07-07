Titanic exhibition that focuses on passengers' journey making Asia debut in Singapore in August

Get ready – something truly unforgettable is coming to town this August. Titanic: An Immersive Voyage – Through the Eyes of the Passengers is making its Asia debut in Singapore at Fever Exhibition Hall at 25 Scotts Road, starting Aug 6.

Brought to you by the Exhibition Hub, this unique experience uses cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology to bring the fateful Titanic’s story to life. Unlike other Titanic exhibits, this one brings visitors into the emotional journey of the passengers, letting them feel the adrenaline of being onboard the ship, sailing through the breathtaking Atlantic Ocean and facing the tragic moment when the Titanic struck the iceberg and sank.

Spanning 1,300 sqm, the exhibition features realistic room recreations, 3D visuals and powerful video animations. Visitors will also get to explore the ship’s luxurious cabins, elegant dining halls and open decks.

One of the exhibition’s most striking features is its walking VR experience, which takes visitors on a captivating virtual dive to the Titanic’s wreck site, located more than 4km beneath the surface of the North Atlantic.

This rare opportunity allows voyagers to explore the remains of the Titanic as they exist today, resting silently on the ocean floor. Visitors will get to see authentic recovered items, including handwritten passenger letters, offering an intimate glimpse into the human stories behind the tragedy.