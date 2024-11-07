Max Maeder makes good on promise to serve curry puffs after Young World Sailor of the Year win

Fresh off being named the first Singaporean male Young World Sailor of the Year, Maximilian Maeder celebrated his win by serving curry puffs to fans at Soon Soon Huat Curry Puff at East Coast Road on Thursday (Nov 7).

The 18-year-old had previously promised to work a day selling curry puffs if he won the award, which was determined half by public voting, and half by the World Sailing’s panel experts.

The win came following his Olympic bronze medal at Paris 2024 and nine other titles, including the world, European, and Asian championships.