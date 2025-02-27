Solve puzzles and uncover hidden secrets with new murder mystery AI chatbot-based game at National Gallery Singapore
FRAMED: A Murder Mystery in National Gallery Singapore starts on Saturday (Mar 1)
National Gallery Singapore will be launching a new AI chatbot-based game titled FRAMED: A Murder Mystery in National Gallery Singapore on Saturday (Mar 1), which invites visitors to discover art in a new and interactive way.
With the premise revolving around being falsely accused of a crime, visitors can participate in a thrilling murder mystery adventure to solve puzzles, uncover hidden secrets and discover how art can shape, obscure or reveal one’s identity, the National Gallery Singapore said in a press release.
Hosted on messaging platform WhatsApp, players, whether individual or in groups, can navigate the narrative at their own pace while interacting with an AI chatbot called Void Deck Cat.
The AI chatbot will provide clues with information about the heritage, art and history of National Gallery Singapore and its long-term exhibitions. Players can explore and seek answers within the museum spaces to unlock riddles and to complete the game.
The game is designed in partnership with HIDDEN, an experiences company specialising in immersive games.
Tickets to FRAMED can be purchased online at S$29.90 per participant, which includes a general admission pass to National Gallery Singapore. Participants will be provided a QR code to kickstart the game.
“The Gallery is constantly pushing its limits on how art can be experienced, and how we can provide visitors with unique experiences,” said Supriya Ghosh, Deputy Director (Business Development) at National Gallery Singapore.
“Traditionally, tour guides and guided listening tours are often used to help visitors navigate through a gallery. The HIDDEN game adds a unique layer on top of these experiences – with the AI chatbot acting like an unseen guide that will share secret, hidden parts of the Gallery.”