Solve puzzles and uncover hidden secrets with new murder mystery AI chatbot-based game at National Gallery Singapore

National Gallery Singapore will be launching a new AI chatbot-based game titled FRAMED: A Murder Mystery in National Gallery Singapore on Saturday (Mar 1), which invites visitors to discover art in a new and interactive way.

With the premise revolving around being falsely accused of a crime, visitors can participate in a thrilling murder mystery adventure to solve puzzles, uncover hidden secrets and discover how art can shape, obscure or reveal one’s identity, the National Gallery Singapore said in a press release.

Hosted on messaging platform WhatsApp, players, whether individual or in groups, can navigate the narrative at their own pace while interacting with an AI chatbot called Void Deck Cat.

The AI chatbot will provide clues with information about the heritage, art and history of National Gallery Singapore and its long-term exhibitions. Players can explore and seek answers within the museum spaces to unlock riddles and to complete the game.

The game is designed in partnership with HIDDEN, an experiences company specialising in immersive games.