Over 30 parking spots at Jurong East will be transformed into booths for foot baths, games and more this September

Singaporeans looking to relax and recharge can look forward to the event, Park(ing) Day, on Sep 13. The free-entry festival will see over 30 parking spaces at 322A Jurong East Street 31 transformed into wellness booths offering the likes of herbal foot baths, nostalgic games and more.

The event, meant to foster community connection, will run from 4pm to 8pm, with Jurong Central SMC MP Xie Yao Quan in attendance.