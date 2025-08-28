Over 30 parking spots at Jurong East will be transformed into booths for foot baths, games and more this September
Held at Jurong East on Sep 13, Parking Day will see over 30 parking spots transformed into wellness booths and game stations.
Singaporeans looking to relax and recharge can look forward to the event, Park(ing) Day, on Sep 13. The free-entry festival will see over 30 parking spaces at 322A Jurong East Street 31 transformed into wellness booths offering the likes of herbal foot baths, nostalgic games and more.
The event, meant to foster community connection, will run from 4pm to 8pm, with Jurong Central SMC MP Xie Yao Quan in attendance.
Some of the booths you can look forward to include Smoothies for Life, where smoothies are blended by pedal-powered bicycles, as well as KopiConnect where you can play nostalgic games like five stones and marbles and take memory quizzes over coffee-themed treats.
Although entry to Park(ing) Day is free, visitors are encouraged to RSVP via this website.
Organised by youth and community development studio Bold At Work as part of its month-long Design The Good Life movement, Park(ing) Day invites participants to reimagine and redesign healthier ways of living as a person and as a community.