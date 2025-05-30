An app to 'talk' to a kebaya? Peranakan Museum partners with OpenAI to let you do just that

Museum visits can be semi-intimidating. You listen to a passionate docent tell you about an artefact’s rich history. Then at the end of the tour, they ask: Any questions?

You have several. Why is a vase pink? Why does the man look so sad in the photograph? Why do these people have their portrait displayed in a museum? But of course, you don’t ask. Because you don’t want to come off stupid.

Instead, you ask how the artefact influenced a certain ethic group’s identity in modern day. It makes you sound well-informed, you believe.

But a museum visit should encourage curiosity, not stem it.

And it’s this belief that forms the basis of artificial intelligence (AI) organisation OpenAI’s first museum partnership in Asia with Singapore’s Peranakan Museum, announced at the OpenAI Forum during tech event ATxSummit on Thursday (May 29).

The pilot collaboration with Ask Mona – a French AI studio that uses an OpenAI large language model to enhance cultural experiences – will allow visitors to “speak” with certain museum artefacts via AI-generated conversations on Ask Mona’s web app, accessible on any mobile device. It will be available till Jul 6.

Selected artefacts include traditional Peranakan attire, a kamcheng jar (a type of porcelain storage jar that’s often decorated) and several pictures depicting various aspects and key personalities of Peranakan culture.