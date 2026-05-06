Mandai’s Rainforest Wild Adventure will soft open second phase from May 20 with more attractions and wildlife
The new East zone offers canopy activities, forest treks and animal encounters.
Mandai Wildlife Group’s Rainforest Wild Adventure will soft open its second phase to the public from May 20, ahead of an opening celebration later in the month.
The attraction, formerly known as Rainforest Wild Asia and Africa, has been rebranded as a single park comprising two zones: Rainforest Wild Adventure West, which is already open, and the to-be-launched Rainforest Wild Adventure East.
The park will operate daily from 9am to 6pm, with last admission at 5pm. Tickets to Rainforest Wild Adventure will include access to both East and West zones, with free shuttle services available for visitors to travel between the two areas.
Spanning about seven hectares, Rainforest Wild Adventure East is inspired by Afro-tropical and Madagascan environments.
Visitors can expect a mix of wildlife encounters and activity-based attractions. These include experiences such as the Canopy Glider, Ravine Swing and Split Rock Summit, an 11-metre climbing structure, as well as the Treetop Traverse, a 125-metre harnessed course through the forest canopy.
Other attractions allow visitors to get closer to animals, such as the Primate Climb, which offers views of Diana monkeys in their habitats.
These additions complement existing experiences at Rainforest Wild Adventure West, which features high-element adventure courses and simulated cave exploration.
Visitors can also explore the park through walking trails and forest treks, where they can come across different types of wildlife. The park is home to species such as pygmy hippos, eastern bongos, red river hogs, Nile lechwe, lemurs and various bird species, including turacos and ibises.
In a press release, Mandai Wildlife Group said more animals will be introduced over time, supported by managed breeding programmes.
As part of the soft launch, ticket holders will have access to selected Adventure+ activities – up to nine on weekdays and up to five on weekends. Additional activities can be purchased separately.
To mark the opening, Mandai Wildlife Group has also partnered with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to introduce National Geographic-themed pop-ups at both East and West retail outlets.
Ticket prices for Singapore residents start from S$50 for adults, S$35 for children and students, and S$25 for seniors. More details will be available on the official Mandai Wildlife Group website.