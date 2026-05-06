Mandai’s Rainforest Wild Adventure will soft open second phase from May 20 with more attractions and wildlife

Mandai Wildlife Group’s Rainforest Wild Adventure will soft open its second phase to the public from May 20, ahead of an opening celebration later in the month.

The attraction, formerly known as Rainforest Wild Asia and Africa, has been rebranded as a single park comprising two zones: Rainforest Wild Adventure West, which is already open, and the to-be-launched Rainforest Wild Adventure East.

The park will operate daily from 9am to 6pm, with last admission at 5pm. Tickets to Rainforest Wild Adventure will include access to both East and West zones, with free shuttle services available for visitors to travel between the two areas.

Spanning about seven hectares, Rainforest Wild Adventure East is inspired by Afro-tropical and Madagascan environments.

Visitors can expect a mix of wildlife encounters and activity-based attractions. These include experiences such as the Canopy Glider, Ravine Swing and Split Rock Summit, an 11-metre climbing structure, as well as the Treetop Traverse, a 125-metre harnessed course through the forest canopy.

Other attractions allow visitors to get closer to animals, such as the Primate Climb, which offers views of Diana monkeys in their habitats.