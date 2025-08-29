For small players, SG Culture Pass a 'valuable kickstarter' – but sustaining interest is the real art
From Sep 1, eligible Singaporeans aged 18 and above will get S$100 in SG Culture Pass credits to spend on over 400 eligible arts and heritage programmes, giving smaller niche groups a chance to reach wider audiences.
Bigger, more recognised cultural institutions may see higher footfall once the SG Culture Pass rolls out on Monday (Sep 1).
But it is perhaps smaller, independent players in the local arts and heritage scene who could experience the greatest impact in the short term from the government initiative.
The S$100 (US$78) credits – given to eligible Singaporeans aged 18 and above to spend on over 400 arts and heritage programmes across more than 100 partners to date – will allow more people to access offerings from non-mainstream groups.
But this initial awareness must be bolstered by ongoing, structured support to build a sustained interest beyond the culture pass, said over 10 niche groups who spoke to CNA Lifestyle.
These partners cover a range of art and heritage forms, from contemporary dance and bilingual theatre to popiah-making and pottery.
The eligible list of programmes and partners will be constantly updated to ensure a vibrant selection, according to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Credits will be valid until Dec 31, 2028.
AN “IMMEDIATE BOOST” IN VISIBILITY
In the near term, the culture pass will lower the barriers to entry, particularly for lesser-known art forms that many people wouldn’t have previously considered trying, some partners said.
This visibility is “significant” for groups like Art Outreach Singapore, a non-profit specialising in visual arts education, said its chairman Mae Anderson.
The organisation will offer two graffiti workshops under the culture pass.
Not everything the organisation does is “ticketed or transactional”, so the culture pass encourages them to think creatively about how they structure their offerings to create “deeper engagement”, Anderson said.
“In that way, it is more than a subsidy. It is a strategic nudge toward greater connection between artists, organisations and the wider public.”
For heritage educator Ho Yong Min, who founded content platform The Urbanist Singapore, being part of the culture pass “signals that our tours are officially recognised as cultural offerings".
The Urbanist Singapore will offer two tours: Tracing Stamford Canal: Hidden But Not Forgotten and Majulah Singapura: The Untold Story Of A Nation’s Motto.
“For a small player without the marketing muscle of bigger institutions, that kind of validation helps build trust and credibility, which in turn leads to a more sustainable flow of participants,” said Ho.
Although the full list of programmes will be launched on Sep 1 on the official website (sgculturepass.gov.sg), some are already up on the six authorised platforms where people can use their credits: Sistic, BookMyShow, GlobalTix, Klook, Pelago and Trip.com.
And some partners have started seeing interest from potential participants.
Theatre company Wild Rice has had people ask which shows will be eligible for redemption, and they expect to continue seeing a surge of curiosity and participation, said founding artistic director Ivan Heng.
“That immediate boost is significant … and draws in audiences who might otherwise never have thought of coming to the theatre.”
ATTRACTING NEW AUDIENCES WITH “MEANINGFUL” OFFERINGS
The key to turning a spark of curiosity into long-term interest, however, lies in creating beginner-level experiences that are also meaningful.
Wild Rice selected its holiday musical The Emperor’s New Clothes as its first offering, because it is the “perfect introduction to the excellence and diversity of local theatre talent” for those new to the scene, said Heng.
The theatre company will soon offer more shows as part of their 2026 season.
For those keen to go behind the scenes, independent group Larks Improv Theatre will offer a trial improvisation – better known as improv – workshop for anyone curious about the performance art form. No theatre experience is required.
“From a skills perspective, participants in past workshops have also mentioned a noticeable improvement in communication and presentation skills, collaborative teamwork and flexible creative thinking,” said managing director Nicole Ng and producer Raemiguel Lee.
Ultimately, the culture pass is about giving people who are “curious but unsure” a chance to explore less common art forms, said Jeremy Leong, owner of Ministry of DJs, which is holding an introductory DJ workshop.
And it will help the professional DJ school, as a partner, show “non-traditional” art forms – like DJing and electronic music – are also important to Singapore’s culture.
In the same vein, Arudio Ceramics founder Poh Sin Yong hopes the culture pass will raise awareness of ceramic arts, even among Singaporeans who “may not have previously considered pottery as an accessible hobby”.
For now, his studio will offer “beginner-friendly, interactive and community-driven” pottery workshops that allow participants to “meaningfully engage with the arts”.
That engagement is equally important to heritage partner Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah.
The third-generation family business established in 1938 doesn’t only hope its hour-long immersive popiah-making workshop will give people a “hands-on, authentic encounter” with a core part of Singapore’s food heritage.
“For us, it’s also an opportunity to nurture appreciation among younger Singaporeans who may be experiencing popiah heritage in this way for the first time," added manager Michael Ker.
CONTINUOUS EFFORT FROM PARTNERS REQUIRED
But while the culture pass may spark awareness of local arts and heritage, it could risk being both a first and last step.
On one hand, partners themselves must take advantage of the initial influx of interest.
Operations director Ang Jin Yong of TrendLit Publishing, which specialises in local Chinese literature, believes the culture pass will serve as a “valuable kickstarter” and suggested introducing a second tranche to “extend its impact”.
He is concerned that people would have already finished using their credits on other programmes before the initiative expands to include SingLit (Singapore literature).
The culture pass mainly covers in-person, communal activities for now, but the credits can also be used to purchase SingLit books at a later stage. Details have yet to be announced.
For now, on its part, TrendLit Publishing is offering a curated tour based off their recent title, Streets And Places Of Singapore 2. It will bring the book’s narratives “to life on the ground”, said Ang.
“We believe this pairing will encourage culture pass users to engage with local literature more meaningfully, while offering them an enriching and memorable encounter with Singapore’s cultural landscape.”
Ho from The Urbanist Singapore, too, believes the culture pass would fulfil its mission “only if (it) is seen not as a one-off discount but as the start of a journey”.
To help new participants better appreciate local heritage in the longer-term, his tour offerings involve months of independent archival and on-site research, and represent stories that “few, if any, others are telling”, he said.
“Heritage is about connection, and once people experience how history and urban design come alive on a walk, they are more likely to seek out other similar experiences.”
Similarly, Heng from Wild Rice hopes people watching its shows for the first time with culture pass credits will have “such a good experience that they’ll keep coming back”.
To grow this commitment, Wild Rice must keep offering “stories that reflect who we are and how we live”, he said. “When audiences recognise themselves on stage, that connection can last a lifetime.”
Others shared upcoming plans to attract new participants and strengthen this relationship.
More tangibly, Visual Arts Centre said those who sign up for their programmes under the culture pass get to redeem a free lesson “as a token of appreciation and encouragement”.
Independent contemporary dance collective Sigma said it would continue creating “accessible programmes” for new audiences. These would be similar to its culture pass offerings, Soft Archives and 12.ance Festival.
“The culture pass is a great first step, but cultivating long-term interest is a marathon, not a sprint,” it added.
LONGER-TERM SUPPORT FROM GOVERNMENT, SOCIETY CRUCIAL
As such, longer-term government and societal support is also crucial for the local arts and heritage scene to flourish, partners said.
Some suggested follow-up programmes to show the everyday relevance of traditional arts and heritage; deeper engagement efforts to grow existing interest; and avenues that prove mainstream and niche art forms can thrive together.
And while such ideas may take time to develop, it perhaps starts with having the right mentality.
“It’s important that the culture pass doesn’t simply create an expectation that the arts should always be subsidised,” said general manager Athelyna Swee and founding artistic director Kuik Swee Boon of contemporary dance company THE Dance Company.
“Instead, it should spark curiosity and, over time, deepen understanding of why the arts have value and are worth investing in personally.”
In the dance space, it means giving audiences opportunities to not only experience the art form firsthand but build awareness that “professional dance exists here in Singapore and can stand on par with our international peers”, they added.
All of the dance company’s local productions will eventually be listed under the culture pass.
“As companies, we will continue strengthening the quality and relevance of our work so that our audiences want to return to our productions, but … we also need the right support structures to make that possible.”
In the long run, the goal is to make the arts “fun, approachable and part of everyday life” for the average Singaporean, noted Poh from Arudio Ceramics.
“We think more can be done through partnerships between the government, schools and community groups to integrate such cultural experiences into education and everyday life,” Ker from Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah added.
“This way, heritage is not seen as something ‘extra’, but as a living part of our shared identity.”
And for practitioners, sustained interest and appreciation from society would mean increasingly viable career paths in arts and heritage in Singapore – a sentiment perhaps best summarised by the team at Larks Improv Theatre.
When one organisation succeeds, “it opens up more seats at the table for the rest of us”.