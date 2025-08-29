For small players, SG Culture Pass a 'valuable kickstarter' – but sustaining interest is the real art

Bigger, more recognised cultural institutions may see higher footfall once the SG Culture Pass rolls out on Monday (Sep 1).

But it is perhaps smaller, independent players in the local arts and heritage scene who could experience the greatest impact in the short term from the government initiative.

The S$100 (US$78) credits – given to eligible Singaporeans aged 18 and above to spend on over 400 arts and heritage programmes across more than 100 partners to date – will allow more people to access offerings from non-mainstream groups.

But this initial awareness must be bolstered by ongoing, structured support to build a sustained interest beyond the culture pass, said over 10 niche groups who spoke to CNA Lifestyle.

These partners cover a range of art and heritage forms, from contemporary dance and bilingual theatre to popiah-making and pottery.

The eligible list of programmes and partners will be constantly updated to ensure a vibrant selection, according to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Credits will be valid until Dec 31, 2028.