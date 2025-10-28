Singapore Biennale 2025 will have over 100 artworks and experiences as well as free shuttle buses on weekends

Jacqueline Kiyomi Gork’s HNZF (Harsh Noise Zen Fountains) combines aerospace scrap from WWII-era military aircraft, computer-controlled water pumps and hydrophones into sonic sculptures.

The installation draws on Gork's research into the military history of sound technologies and the various limestone caves of Okinawa.

The amplified sound of water echoing through Fort Gate draws parallels between the experiences of Okinawans and Singapore’s own occupation under Japanese rule during the war.

Location: Fort Canning Park, Civic District

The full list of artworks can be found on the official website of Singapore Biennale 2025.

Complimentary shuttle buses will operate on weekends across three routes, connecting the following locations:

Singapore Art Museum and 20 Anderson Road

20 Anderson Road, Far East Shopping Centre and Fort Canning Park

Singapore Art Museum and Blenheim Court

In a statement, Low Eng Teong, CEO of the National Arts Council, said: “Now in its eighth edition, the Singapore Biennale has been an important platform for creative collaborations and meaningful dialogue among practitioners, the wider arts community and audiences.

“With our public spaces at the heart of this year’s work, Singapore transforms into a canvas for the arts as everyday places bring forth new encounters and moments for reflection. We hope that Singaporeans and visitors alike will continue to engage with and be part of our city’s evolving identity through these shared art experiences.”