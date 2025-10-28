Singapore Biennale 2025 will have over 100 artworks and experiences as well as free shuttle buses on weekends
The Singapore Biennale, which serves as a platform for contemporary art, returns on Oct 31 and will run till Mar 29, 2026.
The Singapore Biennale returns from Oct 31, 2025 to Mar 29, 2026 with over 100 artworks and experiences across five locations: The Civic District, Wessex Estate, Tanglin Halt, Orchard Road and the Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.
Themed Pure Intention, Singapore Biennale 2025 marks the eighth edition of the event.
Here are some of the artworks, installations and experiences you can look forward to.
WITH HATE FROM HONG KONG
With Hate From Hong Kong, by artist Adrian Wong, features a shophouse unit that has been transformed into an old Hong Kong film set, incorporating remnants from destroyed sets.
Inspired by the career of Wong's grandfather, who was a composer for over 300 films, the installation explores cultural lineage and the impact of Hong Kong’s golden age of cinema.
Location: Tanglin Halt
SEAWEED STORY
South Korean visual research band Ikkibawikrrr’s Seaweed Story spotlights the women divers of Jeju Island through a video work, paired with seaweed sculptures made in collaboration with local harvesters, drawing attention to the community and its disappearing traditions.
Location: Blenheim Court
HNZF IV
Jacqueline Kiyomi Gork’s HNZF (Harsh Noise Zen Fountains) combines aerospace scrap from WWII-era military aircraft, computer-controlled water pumps and hydrophones into sonic sculptures.
The installation draws on Gork's research into the military history of sound technologies and the various limestone caves of Okinawa.
The amplified sound of water echoing through Fort Gate draws parallels between the experiences of Okinawans and Singapore’s own occupation under Japanese rule during the war.
Location: Fort Canning Park, Civic District
The full list of artworks can be found on the official website of Singapore Biennale 2025.
Complimentary shuttle buses will operate on weekends across three routes, connecting the following locations:
- Singapore Art Museum and 20 Anderson Road
- 20 Anderson Road, Far East Shopping Centre and Fort Canning Park
- Singapore Art Museum and Blenheim Court
In a statement, Low Eng Teong, CEO of the National Arts Council, said: “Now in its eighth edition, the Singapore Biennale has been an important platform for creative collaborations and meaningful dialogue among practitioners, the wider arts community and audiences.
“With our public spaces at the heart of this year’s work, Singapore transforms into a canvas for the arts as everyday places bring forth new encounters and moments for reflection. We hope that Singaporeans and visitors alike will continue to engage with and be part of our city’s evolving identity through these shared art experiences.”