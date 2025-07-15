Singapore Night Festival returns for its 16th edition this August

Something exciting is coming back to town. The Singapore Night Festival (SNF) returns for its 16th edition, transforming the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) district into a vibrant celebration of light, art and culture.

Running from Aug 22 to Sep 6, this year’s festival, organised by HeritageSG, is especially significant as it coincides with Singapore’s 60th birthday.

Themed Island Nights, this year's SNF promises a refreshed take on Singapore’s rich culture and historical landscapes by illuminating the stories of belonging, exchange and connectivity that define island life.

Running for three weekends, there will be beloved festival staples such as projection mapping artworks, light installations and experiential programmes. Visitors can also enjoy a lively mix of food and retail offerings, experiencing the full-sensory celebration of island culture.

Highlights include Australian studio ENESS’ Sky Castle, located at Cathay Green. This whimsical installation features vibrant, inflatable arches that respond to your every movement with cascading colours and sounds.

On the other side of the BBB precinct at Capitol Singapore, you will find the Kampong Chill installation by artist duo Sheryo and Yok. Designed as a pavilion for rest and relaxation, this immersive space offers unique experiences and exclusive merchandise that reflect the essence of island life in Singapore.