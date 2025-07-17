First look: The new Singapore Oceanarium, formerly SEA Aquarium, features 22 zones and over 40,000 marine animals
The new Singapore Oceanarium opens to the public on Jul 24 at Resorts World Sentosa. The revamped space is three times larger than the former SEA Aquarium.
The Singapore Oceanarium – formerly known as the SEA Aquarium – will officially reopen on Jul 24 after a three-month transformation. Located within Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), the revamped space features 22 zones dedicated to marine education, conservation and immersive storytelling.
The new attraction also features a Research and Learning Centre, offering immersive behind-the-scenes experiences, educational programmes and hands-on workshops to promote marine conservation. This space, along with select zones within the Singapore Oceanarium, can also be booked for private events.
To mark its opening, a range of complimentary programmes will be available with the purchase of a same-day admission ticket from Jul 24 to Aug 31. Visitors can view the full list of activities and book their slots online.
Tickets to the Singapore Oceanarium are now available on its official website. Prices start at S$50 for adults and S$42 for children aged three to 12, as well as for senior citizens aged 60 and above.
Singapore residents enjoy discounted rates, with tickets starting from S$42 for adults and S$35 for children and seniors.
CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview of the Singapore Oceanarium on Wednesday (Jul 16). Have your most comfortable pair of shoes on because it took us about three hours to explore the entire space – covering nearly 5km on foot.
But you don't have to do that on an empty stomach because there are several places where you can grab a bite or a sip during your visit.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights across the zones:
1) OCEAN WONDERS
Be mesmerised by one of the ocean’s oldest survivors – sea jellies, which have been drifting through the seas for over 500 million years.
Step into the zone and take in a photo-worthy sight: Thousands of moon jellies pulsing and gliding under immersive lighting and ethereal soundscapes, housed within one of the world’s largest kreisel habitats.
This specialised habitat for jellyfish and other delicate marine creatures also houses Atlantic sea nettles, fried egg sea jellies and more.
2) CONQUERING LAND
Enter a world where past and present, land and water converge. Discover species that evolved from land-dwelling ancestors and later adapted to life in water – like the Japanese giant salamander and the poison dart frog.
You’ll also meet social media stars like the axolotl, a species that never outgrows its aquatic youth – if you're lucky, you might even catch one “smiling” at you. Many of these fascinating creatures are endangered or under threat in the wild.
3) SINGAPORE'S COAST
This zone celebrates marine life native to Singapore’s coastline and mangrove shores. Spot local species such as the archerfish, barred mudskipper, knobbly sea star and spotted seahorse – all adapted to thrive in our ever-changing waters and vital to our mangrove ecosystem.
There are also a couple of interactive activities here, perfect for both kids and adults. Dip your hands into a tank of cleaner shrimps (the same species as Jacques from Finding Nemo!) and watch as they scuttle over to nibble at the dead skin from your palms.
4) OPEN OCEAN
At the heart of the Oceanarium lies its most expansive habitat, featuring a 36m-wide viewing panel – one of the largest in the region. This 18-million-litre habitat is home to marine animals such as manta rays, spotted eagle rays and zebra sharks.
Visitors can grab a light snack at Ocean Bites while enjoying panoramic views of the deep.
5) ANCIENT WATERS
Step back in time and discover prehistoric marine creatures that once ruled the seas, including Dunkleosteus and Xiphactinus, brought to life through life-sized animatronics.
Explore fossil displays, interactive discovery points and digital experiences to learn about ancient marine organisms, and meet living relics like the Australian lungfish, arapaima, horseshoe crab and epaulette shark.
6) MIGRATORS
Meet the ocean’s silent travellers, where every journey is a story of survival and resilience.
Vertical migrators, like the Japanese pineapplefish, rise from the depths and move with the changing light. Meanwhile, horizontal migrators such as the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin navigate across oceans with precision, guided by instincts honed over generations.
Pick up souvenirs at Tidal Trove or enjoy a snack at Tide Deli located within the zone.
7) WHALE FALL AND SEA MOUNT
Discover how a whale fall – the final resting place of a whale – gives rise to a thriving deep-sea ecosystem. Walk through a life-sized whale fall skeleton and learn how its gradual decomposition sustains countless species for decades, brought to life through an immersive projection show.
This zone also features live deep-sea species that thrive in extreme environments, such as the Japanese isopod, deep akaza prawn and the Australian ghostshark.
8) SHARK SEAS
Stand before a large viewing panel and see how many different shark species you can spot. Then step into the Shark Tunnel, where sharks glide overhead and circle around you, offering a thrilling close-up view of their movements and behaviour.
9) BENTHOS
10) THE SINGAPORE OCEANARIUM STORE
Conclude your visit at the gift shop, where you’ll find marine-inspired merchandise – including an axolotl plush toy. All products are designed with sustainability in mind, and some are created in collaboration with local artists to promote conscious consumption.