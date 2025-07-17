First look: The new Singapore Oceanarium, formerly SEA Aquarium, features 22 zones and over 40,000 marine animals

The Singapore Oceanarium – formerly known as the SEA Aquarium – will officially reopen on Jul 24 after a three-month transformation. Located within Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), the revamped space features 22 zones dedicated to marine education, conservation and immersive storytelling.

The new attraction also features a Research and Learning Centre, offering immersive behind-the-scenes experiences, educational programmes and hands-on workshops to promote marine conservation. This space, along with select zones within the Singapore Oceanarium, can also be booked for private events.

To mark its opening, a range of complimentary programmes will be available with the purchase of a same-day admission ticket from Jul 24 to Aug 31. Visitors can view the full list of activities and book their slots online.