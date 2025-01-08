Writers in Singapore issue collective statement denouncing NLB's 'uncritical endorsement of generative AI'

Members of Singapore's literary and publishing community issued a statement on Tuesday (Jan 7) denouncing Singapore's National Library Board (NLB) for its current approach towards generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The statement expressed concerns over what the group says is NLB's "uncritical endorsement of generative AI". It initially had a total of 68 signatories, including playwrights Alfian Sa’at and Haresh Sharma. Writer Ng Yi-Sheng, one of the organisers of the statement, wrote in a Facebook post that as of 9am on Jan 8, there were 82 signatories.

"We urge policymakers to exercise greater caution in the adoption of this technology, at the risk of permanently damaging Singapore’s literary landscape," read the statement.