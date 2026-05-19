Singapore’s Snow City to close after 26 years, launches farewell campaign before Sep 30 shutdown

Snow City, Singapore’s first indoor snow centre, will close on Sep 30 after 26 years of operation.

Before shutting its doors, the attraction will launch One Last Snowfall, a public farewell campaign running from June to September.

The campaign will feature limited-time experiences and promotions, including a Snow Play package priced at S$19 (US$14.90) for adults and S$16 for children – about 30 per cent off regular ticket prices. The package includes one hour of snow play and a bumper car ride.

More details will be announced on Snow City’s and Science Centre Singapore’s websites and social media platforms in the coming weeks.

The closure comes as the Science Centre Board (SCB) reviews its offerings to stay relevant amid changing visitor interests and an evolving attractions landscape. Eight full-time staff have been offered redeployment opportunities within SCB, the centre said in a press release.

In 2022, Snow City hosted Singapore’s first Ice Hotel Gallery, featuring an Ice Bar with furniture carved entirely from ice, alongside handcrafted flora and fauna displays by award-winning artisan Jeffrey Ng.