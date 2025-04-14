Singapore’s first train hotel will be open for bookings in second half of 2025

Can't get enough of MRT rides every day? Well, you can soon sleep in a train, thanks to the new boutique hotel Train Pod @ one-north.

Located at JTC’s LaunchPad in one-north, the hotel will be open for bookings in the second half of 2025 and is transformed from a decommissioned Kawasaki-Nippon Sharyo C751B (KNS) train car – the same model as the trains used for SMRT's North-South and East-West lines from 2000 to 2024.

Guests can look forward to eight hotel ensuite rooms, with each room fitted with Murphy single bunk beds that can fit two people.