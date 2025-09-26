CNA documentary Walk The Line nominated for an International Emmy

Walk The Line, the award-winning 2024 CNA documentary, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award under the Current Affairs category.

The three-part series follows the journey of Chinese migrants as they attempt to reach the United States through dangerous means, in pursuit of "The American Dream".

Since its release, the Walk The Line series on YouTube has also racked up over 5.2 million views, with viewers praising its cinematography and in-depth reporting as the documentary team followed the migrants and captured the obstacles faced during their journey.

CNA also released an accompanying interactive feature for Walk The Line to give readers an enhanced insight into the perilous mission undertaken by the migrants.