CNA documentary Walk The Line nominated for an International Emmy
The award-winning documentary, which tracks Chinese migrants’ risky journey to the US, is nominated in the Current Affairs category.
Walk The Line, the award-winning 2024 CNA documentary, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award under the Current Affairs category.
The three-part series follows the journey of Chinese migrants as they attempt to reach the United States through dangerous means, in pursuit of "The American Dream".
Since its release, the Walk The Line series on YouTube has also racked up over 5.2 million views, with viewers praising its cinematography and in-depth reporting as the documentary team followed the migrants and captured the obstacles faced during their journey.
CNA also released an accompanying interactive feature for Walk The Line to give readers an enhanced insight into the perilous mission undertaken by the migrants.
Walk The Line's Emmy nomination continues the streak of accolades received by the documentary. These include best documentary series at the 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards, a silver award at the 2024 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, a gold award at the 2025 World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards and gold and silver awards at the 2025 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.
Walk The Line's correspondent Wei Du also won best factual presenter at last year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards, as well as a gold award at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.
This marks the second year in a row that a CNA documentary has been nominated for an International Emmy Award. Last year's edition of the event saw The Exiles garner a nomination under the best documentary category.
Nominated alongside Walk The Line in its Emmy category are numerous international productions such as the UK's Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, France's Philippines: Diving For Gold and Brazil's Enforced Disappearances.
Winners will be announced at the 53rd International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City on Nov 24.
In a statement, Bruce L Paisner, International Academy president and CEO, said: “As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and calibre of this year’s nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry.
“New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honour their remarkable achievements.”