The fashion lover’s guide to 10 standout Thai brands you should know now and where to shop

Singaporean model Jessica Goh, who spent several months based in Bangkok this year, found herself equally captivated by the local fashion scene. “The style there is more my vibe,” she explained, describing her personal aesthetic as “casual, with a slight edge”.

Working in the Thai capital proved transformative. “It’s helped me become more expressive and open to trying different styles. I’ve started to include more colour in my wardrobe too.”

WHY BANGKOK FASHION FEELS SO DIFFERENT

While other fashion capitals chase trends, Thai designers tend to celebrate personality over perfection – something both industry insiders have noticed.

“Thai designers have a remarkable ability to fuse cultural pride with a modern, global sensibility,” observed Neo. “They often incorporate distinctively Thai elements, like locally woven silks or linens, as an accent or foundational material, but then pair it with a playful, quirky twist to give them a strong identity – culturally rooted yet fashion-forward.”

“They are more expressive, and they are quite bold with their styling choices,” added Goh.