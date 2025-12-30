The fashion lover’s guide to 10 standout Thai brands you should know now and where to shop
From quiet luxury to Y2K nostalgia, these are the Thai fashion brands that those in the know can’t stop buying.
There’s something irresistible about a Bangkok shopping trip. Maybe it’s the thrill of discovery – wandering into a tucked-away boutique and finding a piece that looks like it belongs on a Seoul runway or in a Parisian concept store.
Or perhaps it’s the way Thai designers have mastered that sweet spot between edgy and wearable, creating looks that are expressive, flattering, and – crucially – perfect for our tropical weather.
For those who work in fashion, Bangkok has become an essential destination. Fashion stylist Neo Lirong has made the pilgrimage three times this year alone for commercial shoots. “There’s such incredible creative energy there,” she said. “The vibrancy and positive atmosphere make it a happy and inspiring place to work and create.”
And while Neo’s there, she admitted: “I just can’t help buying things whenever I step into a cute little store.”
Thai designers have a remarkable ability to fuse cultural pride with a modern, global sensibility.
Singaporean model Jessica Goh, who spent several months based in Bangkok this year, found herself equally captivated by the local fashion scene. “The style there is more my vibe,” she explained, describing her personal aesthetic as “casual, with a slight edge”.
Working in the Thai capital proved transformative. “It’s helped me become more expressive and open to trying different styles. I’ve started to include more colour in my wardrobe too.”
WHY BANGKOK FASHION FEELS SO DIFFERENT
While other fashion capitals chase trends, Thai designers tend to celebrate personality over perfection – something both industry insiders have noticed.
“Thai designers have a remarkable ability to fuse cultural pride with a modern, global sensibility,” observed Neo. “They often incorporate distinctively Thai elements, like locally woven silks or linens, as an accent or foundational material, but then pair it with a playful, quirky twist to give them a strong identity – culturally rooted yet fashion-forward.”
“They are more expressive, and they are quite bold with their styling choices,” added Goh.
That balance of creativity and approachability is what makes Thai brands so appealing to regional shoppers. Their pieces often feature distinctive cuts, breathable materials and silhouettes that work well for Asian figures. “Thai brands have extensive experience catering to smaller, more petite frames,” said Neo. “They are experts at creating silhouettes that are delicate and polished without being overwhelming.”
WHERE THOSE IN THE KNOW SHOP
For first-timers, Goh suggested starting around Siam Square, where multi-label stores like Rent Room, Daddy and the Muscle Academy and Frank Garcon stock some of the best independent Thai labels. “It’s a good place to explore a variety of styles all in one area,” she advised.
Neo gravitates toward Song Wat and Ari. The former, nestled near the Chao Phraya River, is where centuries-old shophouses have been converted into boutiques, vintage stores, and specialty coffee shops. Ari, meanwhile, is an artsy neighbourhood just a few BTS stops from central Sukhumvit – the kind of place where local creatives actually hang out.
For a more curated experience, the stylist recommends the department stores in Siam Paragon, which often dedicate corners to Thai designers. And for the real indie finds? Head to Loft Eyes or EmSphere mall for “brands you won't be able to find in Singapore”.
Whether you’re planning your next Bangkok trip or simply browsing online, here are ten Thai fashion brands that have earned the seal of approval from those in the know – from minimalist tailoring to streetwear cool and sculptural accessories that double as conversation pieces.
1. ASAVA
“My absolute favourite,” declared Neo. “The aesthetic is like Victoria Beckham's style – but at a much more accessible price point.”
Asava’s founder, Polpat Asavaprapha, spent a decade in New York – studying at Parsons and working for brands like Giorgio Armani and Max Mara – and it shows. His pieces are cosmopolitan yet grounded in subtle Thai sensibilities. Expect clean lines, quiet luxury, and expert tailoring that understands Southeast Asian proportions.
Available online.
2. VINN PATARARIN
“I love how they play with texture and structure,” said Neo. “It’s a unisex brand, which I find very cool – Troye Sivan has been spotted wearing them.”
This label pushes the boundaries of textile innovation, employing laser-cutting technology to create garments that look carved rather than sewn. Each piece feels like a study in form and negative space, where the technical and the poetic collide. Experimental, but effortlessly wearable.
Available at Siam Paragon and EmSphere.
3. FALLEN ANGELS
If Bangkok had a downtown-cool uniform, Fallen Angels would be it. The label fuses Y2K nostalgia with grungy, futuristic details – think micro tops, distressed denim, and asymmetric silhouettes. Goh is a fan of its rebellious-yet-wearable spirit. “I have a two-piece top from Fallen Angels that I love. It’s versatile and can be worn multiple ways,” Neo said.
Available online.
4. MISTY STORAGE
Here’s a label that elevates wardrobe staples into something covetable: slinky knitwear that drapes like second skin, clever layering that creates intrigue, strategic cutouts that reveal just enough. The aesthetic is cool-girl minimalism with a subversive streak. “Their portal tank top has an interesting cut and design,” Neo said. “It’s an elevated basic, I usually wear it with jeans or a mini skirt.”
Available online.
5. MATTER MAKERS
Bold, brash, and unapologetically loud – Matter Makers embodies Bangkok’s fearless approach to style. “Thai designers excel in streetwear and quirky, conceptual designs,” shared Neo. “Matter Makers is a great example – their pieces are unique and conversation-starting.” Goh agreed: “They have a distinctive look and strong identity. Their style is edgy and cool.”
Available online.
6. MAISON SHANGRIA
With their fluid forms and surrealist shapes, Maison Shangria’s pieces look like wearable art. “This was my favourite Thai jewellery discovery this year,” confessed Neo. “Their sculptural, almost alien-like designs instantly elevate any outfit. I love their stackable rings – they’re designed to be worn together in cool, unconventional combinations.”
Available online.
7. VICKTEERUT
For those who believe that power dressing never goes out of style, Vickteerut is your go-to. This label excels at androgynous, architectural tailoring and minimalist palette. Think exaggerated shoulders that command attention, asymmetric hems that create movement, impeccably cut trousers that understand the power of a perfect line.
Available online.
8. SRETSIS
On the opposite end of the spectrum lies Sretsis, a brand that dives headfirst into femininity, fantasy, and unabashed fun. Known for dreamy prints, voluminous dresses, and youthful charm, Sretsis has dressed everyone from Beyonce and Blackpink’s Lisa – proof that “girly” and “powerful” aren’t mutually exclusive.
Available online.
9. LANDMEE
Landmee’s designs channel nostalgia with a distinctly Thai sensibility. Fans love their bohemian lace blouses and retro denim with authentic character. There’s a rock ’n’ roll femininity here that appeals to those who love the aesthetic of vintage markets but want the consistency of contemporary sizing and quality.
Available at Landmee’s flagship store.
10. TANDT
Girlish whimsy collides with streetwise rebellion. Familiar elements are recombined into something entirely fresh: Oversized blazers paired with ruffled skorts, or lace bodysuits paired with barrel pants. Best of all, TandT’s quirky pieces can be styled down with basics or amped up for maximum impact.
Available online.