Li-Ning, Anta and more: 8 Chinese sneaker brands giving Nike, Adidas and Asics a run for their money

Chinese sneakers, in recent years, have gone through a huge image change. Besides good looks, the quality and technology behind them can now rival the likes Nike, Asics and Adidas.

Runners everywhere are slowly but surely becoming fans of Chinese sneaker brands, citing positive running experiences. In fact, these brands are said to give other premium names a run for their money, often at more approachable price points.

According to online reviews, they rate high on both performance and durability. Comparable to global counterparts, these brands have even gotten the attention of sports celebrities like former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Tony Parker. Thinking of making your next pair one from a Chinese brand? Here are some top picks to consider.