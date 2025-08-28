Li-Ning, Anta and more: 8 Chinese sneaker brands giving Nike, Adidas and Asics a run for their money
These Chinese brands are changing consumer tastes and perceptions in the global sports shoe market with top-quality footwear.
Chinese sneakers, in recent years, have gone through a huge image change. Besides good looks, the quality and technology behind them can now rival the likes Nike, Asics and Adidas.
Runners everywhere are slowly but surely becoming fans of Chinese sneaker brands, citing positive running experiences. In fact, these brands are said to give other premium names a run for their money, often at more approachable price points.
According to online reviews, they rate high on both performance and durability. Comparable to global counterparts, these brands have even gotten the attention of sports celebrities like former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Tony Parker. Thinking of making your next pair one from a Chinese brand? Here are some top picks to consider.
1. LI-NING
A name that many are familiar with, this sportswear brand was founded in 1990 by former Chinese Olympic gymnast Li Ning, who is now a self-made billionaire as a result of his entrepreneurial venture. The brand became prominent internationally when it signed on former NBA player Dwyane Wade for a partnership in 2012, and has since gone on to ink endorsement deals with other notable players.
No surprise then that it’s known for its basketball shoes, with the Way of Wade series (a collaboration with Wade) being some of the brand’s most popular picks that rate high not just on performance but also design. The Feidian line of running shoes is also favourably reviewed, with wearers praising it for its responsive, lightweight design, exceptional comfort and durability.
Available on Shopee.
2. ANTA
Another leading Chinese brand, Anta is said to be the largest domestic sportswear company in China and third biggest globally – right behind Nike and Adidas, in terms of revenue.
There’s no doubt that it’s a serious contender in the international sportswear field, which is why its sneakers are increasingly popular outside the domestic market. Like Li-Ning, Anta has also banked heavily on partnerships with NBA stars to reach into the United States and other countries, with Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving among the players it works with.
The colourful sneaker ranges that have resulted from these collaborations are among Anta’s top-selling shoes. There's also strong demand for the sneakers in resale markets, an indicator of the brand's popularity.
Available at Anta.
3. XTEP
Its shoes are said to be a favourite among marathon runners in China and the brand is gaining a reputation for making quality running shoes at accessible prices.
In particular, the 160X range is a high-performing running shoe that offers excellent responsiveness, bounce, support, stability and durability, which makes it a good choice for those who run long distances frequently.
Available at Decathlon.
4. QIAODAN
Here’s another brand that is known particularly for its running shoes. Qiaodan’s Feiying Plaid series, the flagship line of sneakers, has garnered many good reviews for their performance. The shoes are designed for marathon runners, and have been found to stand up to vigorous wear, while boosting energy return, comfort and performance for long distance running.
Available at Key Power Sports.
5. 361°
Many might not be aware that 361° is a Chinese brand, since its name and branding doesn’t reveal much about its origins. While it may not be as prominent as its bigger Chinese counterparts, Anta and Li-Ning, it's certainly catching up in terms of collaborations with sports personalities, having worked with NBA players such as Aaron Gordon, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nikola Jokic.
But while the brand may have channelled most of its marketing efforts towards basketball shoes, its running shoes are really what people have noticed. Its Flame, Furious and Fierce lines are made to provide runners with a smooth ride, superior cushioning and stability.
Available on Shopee.
6. PEAK
Not one to splash on advertising and marketing, this Chinese sports shoe brand has been linked with the likes of basketball stars Tony Parker and Andrew Wiggins, and boasts many other hookups with other NBA athletes, making them the brand with the most number of partnerships among Chinese sports shoe labels.
Having been in the sportswear and sports shoe business since 1989, the company is, in fact one of the more established ones within the industry in China. This means that you can expect quality and designs that provide both performance and a modern aesthetic.
Available at Key Power Sports.
7. BMAI
The brand is dedicated to crafting the perfect running shoes for runners and prides itself on researching running mechanics and ergonomics, and developing advanced sneaker materials.
Its range of shoes is designed to meet the diverse needs of runners, so you should be able to find something suitable whether you’re a casual jogger or a trail-running enthusiast. The Jingtan Fly series is a popular option, featuring an advanced carbon fibre plate in the midsole that optimises energy return.
Available on Taobao.
8. FEIYUE
Those who are into trendy shoes will be familiar with this brand, and are likely to have owned a pair of its striped canvas sneakers at some point. But Feiyue doesn’t just make everyday sneakers that can only be worn for walking – it also has models that are designed for light gym-training and weight-lifting, and these have become quite a frequent sight in gyms lately.
Available on Taobao.