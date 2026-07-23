Why Bandung is the world's best-kept secret for handmade boots – and the brands to know

Intrepid travellers know Bandung for its Art Deco architecture, cool mountain air, sprawling tea plantations and dramatic volcanic landscapes. But among heritage menswear enthusiasts and boot collectors, the Indonesian city is famous for something else entirely.

The capital of West Java – often called Paris van Java for its colonial-era elegance and thriving creative culture – has quietly become one of the world's most respected destinations for handmade boots.

In boot circles, a pair of handmade boots from Bandung is mentioned in the same breath as iconic heritage brands such as Red Wing, Viberg and White's Boots. What began as a niche local craft has evolved into a global phenomenon, with collectors from Japan, Australia, Europe and the United States making the pilgrimage to place custom orders.

HOW BANDUNG BECAME A BOOTMAKING POWERHOUSE

Just as Japan's Okayama Prefecture has become synonymous with world-class selvedge denim, Bandung has earned a reputation as the epicentre of Indonesia's bootmaking industry.

The city's shoemaking heritage stretch back to the Dutch colonial era in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when European shoemaking techniques were introduced to Bandung. Districts such as Cibaduyut developed into specialised footwear hubs, nurturing generations of leather craftsmen and shoemakers whose skills were passed down through families and workshops.

Yet Bandung's rise as a global bootmaking destination is a much more recent story.