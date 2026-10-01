From counters to experiences: How Singapore malls are reinventing beauty shopping
From skin analysis and personalised consultations to fragrance layering and hands-on masterclasses, Singapore malls are turning beauty shopping into something consumers can experience, not simply browse.
Finding out your skin’s biological age, getting a personalised makeup shade match or learning to layer fragrances – increasingly, shopping for beauty in Singapore’s malls involves doing something, not simply buying something. With shoppers already able to research ingredients, compare prices and watch tutorials online, malls are offering what screens cannot: expert advice, sensory experiences, treatments and personal attention.
That is reshaping beauty retail. Traditional cosmetics counters are giving way to larger standalone stores and dedicated beauty spaces where shopping overlaps with consultations, services and experiences. For malls, beauty is particularly suited to this shift: it is difficult to replicate entirely online, encourages repeat visits and lends itself to events and activations. For brands, more space means more opportunities to build relationships with shoppers beyond a single transaction.
The shift spans both the city centre and the heartlands. Raffles City now counts more than 26 established luxury beauty names, while Ion Orchard has over 30 dedicated beauty boutiques. In the east, Tampines Mall has recently welcomed YSL Beauty and Shiseido, with more big names on the way. Jem, in Jurong East, says it was among the first suburban malls to bring in standalone stores for international beauty and wellness brands such as Chanel, Dior and Rituals.
But the more significant change is not simply the number of beauty stores. Across these malls, beauty is becoming something shoppers are invited to take part in.
FROM COUNTER TO EXPERIENCE
The traditional beauty counter was built largely around a transaction: try a product, speak to an adviser and make a purchase. Increasingly, brands are asking shoppers to spend more time with them.
At Ion Orchard, where beauty has been a core part of the retail mix since the mall opened in 2009, more than 30 beauty boutiques are now concentrated across two basement levels, creating a dedicated beauty district within the mall.
Consumers want to participate in beauty, not simply browse it.
The experiences range from fragrance personalisation to skincare treatments. At Jo Malone London, shoppers can explore fragrance layering and personalise purchases with custom-illustrated packaging and bottle engraving. Cle de Peau Beaute’s first Radiance Concept flagship has a private VIP cabin for facial treatments, while brands including Guerlain, Helena Rubinstein, La Mer and La Prairie have private treatment spaces within their boutiques.
Shoppers increasingly seek bespoke advice and high-touch curation.
“Shoppers increasingly seek bespoke advice and high-touch curation,” said Yeo Mui Hong, chief executive officer of Orchard Turn Developments, which manages Ion Orchard. “Across these concepts, brand expertise is brought to the forefront, making personalised care tangible and visible.”
Some stores are pushing the idea further. Lancome’s La Maison de la Longevite, the first of its kind in the region, combines biological-age skin analysis with specialised treatments. Armani Beauty has brought its Armani/Atelier concept to Southeast Asia, while Helena Rubinstein opened its first Southeast Asia flagship and YSL Beauty its first standalone boutique at the mall.
Singapore’s role as a regional beauty market has helped make such formats possible, with global beauty houses using the city to test new concepts and regional-first experiences, said Yeo.
But participation is not confined to what happens inside a store.
MAKING BEAUTY AN OCCASION
At Raffles City, beauty has become something around which the mall can programme an entire event.
Its Beauty Vault, launched in 2024, brings brands together under a single experiential showcase. The 2026 edition featured 25 beauty, skincare, fragrance and wellness brands, a 66 per cent increase in participation from its inaugural edition, while attendance rose 18 per cent. Its masterclasses and workshops were fully subscribed.
The appeal, said Tan Mui Neo, managing director of retail management at CapitaLand Investment, which manages Raffles City and Tampines Mall, reflects growing demand for “expertise, personalisation and hands-on discovery”.
Rather than presenting shoppers with rows of products, Beauty Vault gives them masterclasses, consultations and product-led activities to participate in. For its top spender, the experience extended beyond Singapore altogether, with a trip to Paris for a bespoke experience hosted by French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.
Other malls have used launches to turn beauty into entertainment. Ion Orchard’s high-traffic spaces have hosted a Sulwhasoo anniversary showcase fronted by global ambassador Yoona, Dior’s Dior Addict takeover and YSL Beauty’s Libre Berry Crush launch, with past activations bringing in Thai stars Win Metawin for Shiseido and Mile Phakphum for Guerlain.
For brands, these temporary experiences can create something a conventional store opening cannot: a sense of occasion, exclusivity and urgency around a product or launch. For malls, they give shoppers another reason to visit beyond replenishing a bottle of serum or lipstick.
BEAUTY MOVES INTO THE HEARTLANDS
Perhaps the clearest indication that this is becoming a broader retail shift is that the same ideas are appearing outside the city centre.
At Tampines Mall, beauty has become key to the mall’s ongoing transformation. It recently welcomed YSL Beauty, Shiseido, Elemis and Judydoll, alongside refreshed stores for L’Occitane and The Body Shop, with Chanel, Dior, Rituals and Sephora set to join.
Several premium brands, including Chanel, Dior and Shiseido, previously only had a concession presence in the mall. The move into standalone stores gives them more room to do what a traditional counter cannot.
“As the category evolved, we saw an opportunity to introduce dedicated store formats that allow brands to showcase a broader range of products, services and experiences,” said Tan.
These are experiences that require the shopper to be physically present – to have their skin analysed, receive a treatment, smell a fragrance or speak to someone who can tailor recommendations to them.
At Shiseido, shoppers can have their skin read by the brand’s Skin Visualiser before receiving recommendations based on the results. Elemis has an in-house treatment room – the only one of its kind in the east, according to Tan. At L’Occitane, shoppers can stop for a complimentary hand-care ritual and facial gua sha.
The distinction matters. These are experiences that require the shopper to be physically present – to have their skin analysed, receive a treatment, smell a fragrance or speak to someone who can tailor recommendations to them.
Meanwhile at Jem, the beauty category has evolved alongside changing consumer interests. The K-beauty boom brought more trend-driven skincare into the mall, while the offering has since broadened to encompass aesthetics, treatments and wellness.
Jem was also among the first suburban malls to bring in standalone stores for international beauty and wellness brands including Chanel, Dior, Shiseido, YSL Beauty, Fresh and Rituals, said Jenny Khoo, head of retail and workspace management at Lendlease.
Here, the changing role of beauty can be seen in what shoppers are coming in to do. Jem has seen consistent interest in facials and skin analysis, with regular interactions between shoppers and beauty advisers helping to build relationships beyond a single purchase.
Its location beside the Jurong East MRT interchange has also created demand for what Khoo calls “micro-wellness”: quick, express treatments that can fit into a commute or an ordinary shopping trip.
Instead of requiring a dedicated trip downtown, a treatment or consultation can become part of an existing journey to work, meet friends, shop or commute.
For brands, this opens up a different customer base too. Khoo said many have seen growth in customer acquisition and new member sign-ups through their suburban stores, allowing them to reach a broader mix of ages and spending levels than city-centre locations alone.
WHAT COMES AFTER THE BEAUTY STORE?
As beauty becomes more experiential, the boundaries of the category itself are also beginning to expand.
At Ion Orchard, skincare, nutrition, sleep, internal health and longevity are increasingly seen as part of the same lifestyle conversation. “Concepts like Lancome’s longevity-focused boutique and Dyson’s expansion into health and beauty are early signals,” said Yeo.
Fragrance is another area ripe for more participation. As niche and luxury scents become an increasingly important entry point into beauty and luxury, Yeo expects physical stores to offer more personalised experiences around fragrance, from scent profiling and custom blending to refills and bottle engraving.
At Jem, Khoo sees opportunities for brands to experiment with their own formats and collaborations with lifestyle brands. Future possibilities include personalised skincare formulation classes, AI skin mapping and wellness pop-ups combining modern cosmetics with traditional Chinese medicine.
Tan expects beauty to keep growing in both breadth and depth at Tampines Mall, becoming more experiential and service-led – not just through more brands, but through a mix of formats and experiences that complement one another.
Raffles City, she added, is on a similar trajectory, with continued interest in niche brands, specialised services and personalised experiences, alongside a greater appreciation for brand heritage and storytelling.
Taken together, the changes point to a different role for beauty within the mall. The competition with online shopping is not simply about who can sell the same lipstick, serum or fragrance more conveniently. Increasingly, the physical store is offering something else entirely: a place to learn how to use it, find out whether it suits you, have a treatment, meet an expert or turn its launch into an occasion.
That makes beauty particularly suited to what malls are trying to become – places that give shoppers reasons to spend time there, rather than simply places to transact.
As Tan puts it: “Consumers want to participate in beauty, not simply browse it.”