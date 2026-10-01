From counters to experiences: How Singapore malls are reinventing beauty shopping

The shift spans both the city centre and the heartlands. Raffles City now counts more than 26 established luxury beauty names, while Ion Orchard has over 30 dedicated beauty boutiques. In the east, Tampines Mall has recently welcomed YSL Beauty and Shiseido, with more big names on the way. Jem, in Jurong East, says it was among the first suburban malls to bring in standalone stores for international beauty and wellness brands such as Chanel, Dior and Rituals.

But the more significant change is not simply the number of beauty stores. Across these malls, beauty is becoming something shoppers are invited to take part in.

FROM COUNTER TO EXPERIENCE

The traditional beauty counter was built largely around a transaction: try a product, speak to an adviser and make a purchase. Increasingly, brands are asking shoppers to spend more time with them.

At Ion Orchard, where beauty has been a core part of the retail mix since the mall opened in 2009, more than 30 beauty boutiques are now concentrated across two basement levels, creating a dedicated beauty district within the mall.