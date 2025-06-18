Looking for a good barbershop? Here are 8 options, from affordable to premium

Considering how often it is that men need to get a haircut, finding a good barbershop that fits one’s budget is essential. There is no lack of hairdresser options for gents in Singapore, of course – it all boils down to how demanding your coiffing needs are and the amount you’re willing to splash out on them.

Whether it’s a quick, straightforward trim or a more detailed cut that you need, there’s bound to be a barbershop that can deliver it. Here are a number of choices, available at different pricing levels and that also offer varying types of grooming services to meet your unique requirements.