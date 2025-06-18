Looking for a good barbershop? Here are 8 options, from affordable to premium
Take your pick from these popular names that include express chains, mid-range shops and fine establishments that veer on the side of fancy.
Considering how often it is that men need to get a haircut, finding a good barbershop that fits one’s budget is essential. There is no lack of hairdresser options for gents in Singapore, of course – it all boils down to how demanding your coiffing needs are and the amount you’re willing to splash out on them.
Whether it’s a quick, straightforward trim or a more detailed cut that you need, there’s bound to be a barbershop that can deliver it. Here are a number of choices, available at different pricing levels and that also offer varying types of grooming services to meet your unique requirements.
1. QB HOUSE
If all you’re looking for is a simple, low-cost trim, you won’t go wrong heading to a neighbourhood mall chain barbershop like QB House. The Japanese chain is practically a household name, known for its efficient 10-minute haircut service. With its extensive network of outlets across Singapore, you can also easily find one near your home.
The chain also has several Premium outlets, providing a more elevated experience – these have nicer interiors instead of the typical spartan set-up, and will provide a simple styling service on top of your haircut. Tip: You’d also be able to request for your preferred hairstylist.
Price: QB House – haircut at S$14, QB House Premium – haircut at S$18.
2. KCUTS
This “Korean-themed” express haircut chain, so described because its stylists are trained by Korean stylists, is another favourite go-to in Singapore for affordable trims. Kcuts operates much like QB House, providing simple, 10-minute haircuts (no shaving, shampooing or hairstyling included) in a no-frills environment. A key difference between the two chains, however, is that Kcuts has a larger network of branches here, make them more accessible.
Price: Haircut ranges from S$10 to S$15.
3. AUTOCUTT
More than a decade ago, Autocutt Barbershop set up shop with just one chair in Serangoon, focusing on making customers happy with great haircuts, one snip at a time. Today, it has two branches and serves many more customers in a cool, old-school set-up decorated with vintage bikes and automobile signs. The service menu here is short and simple, comprising haircut, hair wash, shave and beard trim at mid-range prices. What’s special at Autocutt, though, is that its barbers are great at hair tattoos.
Price: Haircut ranges from S$40 to S$50, hair wash starts from S$15, hot towel shave from S$50, beard trim from S$40, hair tattoo pricing subject to design.
4. SPLICE BARBERSHOP
A barbershop that provides head-to-toe grooming services for men, Splice can give you a haircut with the whole works (including consultation, shampoo, blow-dry, styling and a quick massage) at S$55 a pop. It also offers an extensive menu selection that includes hair colouring, scalp treatment, shave, beard trimming and care, and even manicure and pedicure services for gents. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your grooming needs, this is it.
Price: The Signature Haircut at S$55, hair colouring at S$120, scalp treatment at S$60, hot towel wet shave at S$50, beard trimming at S$40, basic manicure at S$60, basic pedicure at S$75.
5. ROGUE & BEYOND
The barbers here take their craft very seriously, and go all out to give you the cut of your dreams. Inspired by the Vidal Sassoon technique – every snip is intentional, Rogue & Beyond prides itself for creating hairstyles that are tailored to every individual customer, working to enhance his unique head shape and hair texture. It also provides shave and beard design services, as well as scalp treatments using Aveda products.
Price: Haircuts start from S$65 to S$300 for cut by the director, shave at S$70, beard design at S$70, scalp treatment at S$105.
6. SULTANS OF SHAVE
This is a fancy barbershop that has established a reputation for quality service since its inception 12 years ago. Expect stylish interiors at each of its six outlets that are part of the premium grooming experience. Besides haircuts and traditional shaves, Sultans of Shave also provides hair colouring, scalp treatment and express facial services. You can also shop an array of hair and grooming products, including its namesake brand and those by other indie labels.
Price: Sultan’s haircut at S$81, Deluxe haircut at S$59, Sultan’s shave at S$70, Deluxe shave at S$49, scalp treatment at S$159, hair colouring from S$59 to S$161, express facial at S$38.
7. JERMYN STREET
A premium barbershop that prides itself on its highly skilled and experienced team of barbers and a loyal clientele, Jermyn Street has been operating in Singapore since 2014. The detailed and attentive service – whether it comes to a haircut or shave – has the vibes of a traditional London barbershop, worthy of the higher prices charged here.
Jermyn Street offers three types of haircuts for men – Restyle for those looking for a detailed cut; Signature, a regular cut; and Clipper, a simple, one-length clipper cut. Other grooming services include wet shaves, beard trimming and shaping.
Price: Restyle haircut from S$80 to S$100, Signature haircut from S$70 to S$90, Clipper haircut at S$30, luxury hot towel straight razor shave at S$90, straight razor shave at S$75, beard trim from S$35 to S$45.
8. BARBER 25
This Japanese joint started out specialising in men’s grooming services, but has now branched out into ladies’ hairstyling and also head spa services. This means that men can also get specialised scalp and hair treatments done on top of haircut and grooming services here. They include the Deep Detox Scalp Cleanse, which utilises charcoal-infused microfoam in removing sebum and product build-up on scalp, and LED Hair Regrowth Therapy, which boosts scalp health and hair growth.
Besides the essential haircut, shave and beard trim, gents can also get hair colouring, a perm, manicure, pedicure or a facial done here.
Price: Haircut at S$90, wet shave at S$50, hair colouring at S$110, scalp and hair treatments from S$90, facial at S$80, manicure at S$50 and pedicure at S$80.