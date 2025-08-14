LED light vs microcurrent: Which at-home beauty device really delivers?
Different approaches for different folks. How to find the right tool and maximise its effects.
You’ve probably seen content creators on social media talk about their favourite at-home beauty devices, posing with a full-face lit mask or zapping their facial features with a wand.
Suffice it to say, these devices have infiltrated the homes of skincare and beauty enthusiasts everywhere.
And when it comes to at-home beauty devices, two of the more popular options centre around LED light and microcurrent therapies. But how do you pick the best tool for your skin goals?
CNA Lifestyle reached out to the skin experts to break the different technologies down for you.
LED VS MICROCURRENT THERAPIES
According to Dr Evelyn Tay, dermatologist and medical director, Lumine Dermatology, LED (light emitting diode) works by a process called photobiomodulation, which is “a process where light is absorbed by certain targets in the skin leading to changes at a cellular level”.
This, in turn, helps the mitochondria – the cellular powerhouse of the skin cells, produce more energy. And it is this energy that is needed to help the cells “do their job better in reducing inflammation, promoting repair and producing collagen”, she explained.
LED light therapy also works at specific wavelengths, depending on the colour used, to address various skin concerns, added Dr Sean Lim, aesthetic doctor, IDS Clinic.
For instance, red light and near infra-red (IR) light penetrate deeper and work to reduce inflammation, boosting repair and rejuvenation, while blue light helps calm the skin and reduce acne-causing bacteria.
Microcurrent therapy, on the other hand, “uses low- to medium-frequency pulsed currents to generate an electric field when passing through the skin”, explained Dr Tay. This energy penetrates “deeper than LED devices, effecting changes in the skin, subcutaneous fat and muscle layers of the face”, she added.
Thus, making it better suited for addressing deeper skin concerns as its benefits include “improving skin’s elasticity and firmness through muscle toning, improving uneven skin texture by stimulating collagen and elastin production, improving blood circulation as well as supporting lymphatic drainage,” shared Dr Lim.
In short, microcurrent is better for facial toning as it is able to help lift and firm while LED light works on the quality of the skin as it promotes skin rejuvenation.
AMPING UP YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE
In fact, both Drs Lim and Tay agreed that incorporating beauty devices into your skincare routine can offer numerous benefits for the skin.
For instance, “those with acne-prone skin can harness the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of the LED mask in addition to their anti-acne skincare routine,” added Dr Tay.
Furthermore, both LED light and microcurrent therapies can be used concurrently. “When used together, they have a synergistic effect, enhancing the results from each individual treatment,” said Dr Lim.
However, he cautioned that the concurrent use may not be suitable for everyone as it can result in skin irritation for those with more sensitive skin. Instead, consider “alternating LED light therapy and microcurrent therapy devices on separate days to maximise their individual benefits,” advised Dr Lim.
MAXIMISING THE BENEFITS OF YOUR BEAUTY DEVICES
Besides consistent use, here’s what else you should consider:
DOS:
- Opt for an LED light therapy device that delivers the light as consistently as possible. “A mask type where the light is delivered at a fixed distance is more convenient and removes some of the variability that comes with waving a device at varied distances from the face,” advised Dr Tay. In addition, the greater the number of lights, will not only result in a more beneficial treatment, but can also potentially reduce treatment time as well.
- Look at the wavelength offered in the LED device. “Devices with a variety of wavelengths, such as red (620-750nm) and near infra-red (750-1,400nm) for rejuvenation are more versatile and robust,” shared Dr Tay.
- Use your LED device on clean, dry skin. This ensures maximum light absorption as any product applied before, unless instructed otherwise, can create a barrier that reduces the amount of light reaching the skin, interfering the interaction with the skin cells.
- Find a device that offers adjustable energy intensities, where possible. This allows you to customise the treatment according to how your skin reacts, advised Dr Lim.
- Monitor your skin’s response. Be on the lookout for side effects, such as redness, dryness, irritation or increased sensitivity during or after using these devices especially when combining treatment modalities are involved, said Dr Lim. And if so, stop and adjust your routine to find what suits your skin best.
DON'TS:
- Avoid apply skincare products that contain retinol or AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) on the day that you’re using your LED device as they can make skin more sensitive and cause irritation.
- Check with a doctor before trying microcurrent therapy if you have a pacemaker or metal implants/fillings in the face, as it can interfere, causing discomfort and potential health risks.
- Approach LED devices that generate heat with caution, especially if you have melasma or photosensitive skin (where skin reacts abnormally to sunlight or other forms of UV light, resulting in a rash), as it can aggravate the issue.
5 AT-HOME BEAUTY DEVICES TO BOOST YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE
1. GESKE MAGENTA 6-IN-1 MICROCURRENT FACE-LIFTER, S$99
This hardworking device uses microcurrent to exercise the facial muscles to fight signs of ageing, while at the same time, the Ultra-Gentle Contouring and Firming Spheres help tighten facial contours for a more lifted appearance. Plus, a SmartSonic Pulsation Technology gently massages the skin to relax tension that can cause fine lines and wrinkles.
Available at www.tangs.com.sg.
2. GLOWGEAR POWERGLOW 3-IN-1 MICROCURRENT LED DEVICE, S$274
Pairing four LED light therapies – red, blue, yellow and mixed – with microcurrent, it works to sculpt the face while plumping up fine lines and revealing an even toned and brighter complexion. It can even be used to treat the delicate eye area thanks to its Eye Tone attachment so eyes look more awake and youthful.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
3. SKIN INC DE-AGE PRO: LED THERAPY FOR HAIR, NECK AND DECOLLETAGE, S$308
Using red LED technology, this multi-purpose device is not only used for the neck and decolletage to reduce signs of ageing, but can also be placed on the scalp to encourage stronger and healthier hair growth.
Available at www.iloveskininc.com.
4. ZIIP HALO NANOCURRENT AND MICROCURRENT FACIAL TONING DEVICE, S$750
Microcurrent with nanocurrent work in tandem to boost skin health at a cellular level. Together, they stimulate the cell’s energy, helping to boost collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, from crow’s feet to smile lines, as well as hyperpigmentation.
Available at www.ziipbeauty.sg.
5. FOREO FAQ 202, S$1,290
This lightweight and wireless face mask boasts 600 points of light to ensure even light coverage when worn. It features seven different LED light therapy options, including red for anti-ageing to stimulate collagen and elastin production, blue to target acne and reduce excess oil production, green to brighten a dull complexion and yellow to soothe redness. And it also offers NIR (near infra-red) to help improve sun spots, wrinkles and sagging.
Available from the official Foreo store at Shopee.sg and Lazada.sg.