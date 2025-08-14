LED light vs microcurrent: Which at-home beauty device really delivers?

You’ve probably seen content creators on social media talk about their favourite at-home beauty devices, posing with a full-face lit mask or zapping their facial features with a wand.

Suffice it to say, these devices have infiltrated the homes of skincare and beauty enthusiasts everywhere.

And when it comes to at-home beauty devices, two of the more popular options centre around LED light and microcurrent therapies. But how do you pick the best tool for your skin goals?

CNA Lifestyle reached out to the skin experts to break the different technologies down for you.

LED VS MICROCURRENT THERAPIES

According to Dr Evelyn Tay, dermatologist and medical director, Lumine Dermatology, LED (light emitting diode) works by a process called photobiomodulation, which is “a process where light is absorbed by certain targets in the skin leading to changes at a cellular level”.

This, in turn, helps the mitochondria – the cellular powerhouse of the skin cells, produce more energy. And it is this energy that is needed to help the cells “do their job better in reducing inflammation, promoting repair and producing collagen”, she explained.

LED light therapy also works at specific wavelengths, depending on the colour used, to address various skin concerns, added Dr Sean Lim, aesthetic doctor, IDS Clinic.

For instance, red light and near infra-red (IR) light penetrate deeper and work to reduce inflammation, boosting repair and rejuvenation, while blue light helps calm the skin and reduce acne-causing bacteria.