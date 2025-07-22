Love subtle and delicate scents? Discover 7 Japanese perfume brands to try now

It’s no secret that Japan is a land of numerous cultural sensitivities – which include perfumes. While using them is not an absolute no-no, wearing a strong, overpowering scent is considered intrusive and rude, since it can be offensive to others while you’re in a public space.

Japan is known to have one of the smallest fragrance markets in the world. But while scents may not be as popular with the Japanese compared to folks from other countries, they do appreciate perfumes – albeit in subtle, delicate forms that allow them to express their personality quietly and politely, without intruding on other’s personal (olfactory) space.

This is why Japanese scents are generally known to be light, elegant and on the simpler side of perfumes – they also tend to reflect the nation’s penchant for understated minimalism. If this sounds exactly like the type of perfume that you love, here are some fragrance brands that you need to put on your shopping list and experience personally when you next visit the country.