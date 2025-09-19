Carousell Luxury to open first physical store at The Centrepoint on Sep 23 with deals on pre-loved bags and more
Shoppers can expect second-hand handbags, accessories and small leather goods from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Gucci.
Here's some good news for fashionistas who want to enjoy the finer things in life, without burning a hole in their pockets. Carousell Luxury – a platform under e-commerce company Carousell that specialises in pre-loved luxury goods – is officially opening its first physical store on Sep 23.
Located at The Centrepoint, the store will be home to handbags, accessories and small leather goods from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Gucci.
Besides the physical store, Carousell Luxury can also be accessed online via the Carousell in-app store. Last year, Carousell also acquired luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon in its efforts to expand its luxury offerings.
According to Carousell Luxury, some of the collector pieces you can expect include Chanel’s Wenge Wood Vanity bag, the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama OnTheGo and Dior’s Saddle bag.
Items under Carousell Luxury have been sourced from individual owners and professional resellers, and undergo a multi-point verification process, performed by seasoned professionals. The items are also checked against a digital proprietary reference library of over 500 bag styles, with brand-specific markers including stitching, engraving, serial codes, materials, and hardware. This process can take place between 10 and 30 minutes.
If an item is found to be inauthentic by the principal brand, Carousell Luxury offers a money-back guarantee.
Those who want to sell their luxury items to Carousell Luxury can do so via consignment, trade-in, or direct buyouts. According to the company, the latter two options are more rarely offered in the luxury resale space.
As part of its opening, Carousell Luxury is offering these promotions till Sep 30:
- S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$600
- S$60 off with a minimum spend of S$1,600
- S$100 off with a minimum spend of S$2,800
- S$250 off with a minimum spend of S$5,000
Those who spend at least S$2,800 can also receive a complimentary leather organic care kit set.
When asked about the decision to open a physical store, Tresor A Tan, director of Carousell Luxury, said that their mission "has always been to make secondhand the first choice".
"While our online platform remains at the heart of how we operate, we’ve found that having an omnichannel strategy of an offline space adds another layer of assurance and flexibility," added Tan.
"Some buyers prefer to see, touch, or try on a few bags in person, while sellers find it much easier to walk in with their bags and get a valuation on the spot. This enforces the flywheel of building a vibrant luxury community. The physical store complements what we’ve built online to offer more choices and build a seamless experience digitally and in-person. We see this as part of a broader omnichannel approach to resale, and a long-term investment in the way our community wants to buy and sell."