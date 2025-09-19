Carousell Luxury to open first physical store at The Centrepoint on Sep 23 with deals on pre-loved bags and more

Here's some good news for fashionistas who want to enjoy the finer things in life, without burning a hole in their pockets. Carousell Luxury – a platform under e-commerce company Carousell that specialises in pre-loved luxury goods – is officially opening its first physical store on Sep 23.

Located at The Centrepoint, the store will be home to handbags, accessories and small leather goods from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Gucci.

Besides the physical store, Carousell Luxury can also be accessed online via the Carousell in-app store. Last year, Carousell also acquired luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon in its efforts to expand its luxury offerings.