Celebrity travel files: Why actress Jeanette Aw loves to check out menswear and stationery in Japan

Jeanette Aw is no stranger to Japan. And we don't mean just as a tourist. In 2019, the actress, author and filmmaker spent spent three months in Le Cordon Bleu’s Tokyo Institute to complete a course in Superior Patisserie.

The year before that, Aw was appointed as PR ambassador for Takasaki (a city located an hour away from Tokyo by shinkansen), following her performance in Eric Khoo’s film Ramen Teh (also known as Ramen Shop).

And that’s not all. Last year and this year, the talented baker also opened patisserie pop-ups for her Once Upon A Time bakes across Japan, from Nagoya and Osaka to Kobe and Tokyo.

“I’m in Japan at least once a year. As far as I can remember, while most of them were for work trips, I’d usually extend my time there to explore the city,” recalled Aw.