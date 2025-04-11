Celebrity travel files: Why actress Jeanette Aw loves to check out menswear and stationery in Japan
Mark down these addresses in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Jeanette Aw is no stranger to Japan. And we don't mean just as a tourist. In 2019, the actress, author and filmmaker spent spent three months in Le Cordon Bleu’s Tokyo Institute to complete a course in Superior Patisserie.
The year before that, Aw was appointed as PR ambassador for Takasaki (a city located an hour away from Tokyo by shinkansen), following her performance in Eric Khoo’s film Ramen Teh (also known as Ramen Shop).
And that’s not all. Last year and this year, the talented baker also opened patisserie pop-ups for her Once Upon A Time bakes across Japan, from Nagoya and Osaka to Kobe and Tokyo.
“I’m in Japan at least once a year. As far as I can remember, while most of them were for work trips, I’d usually extend my time there to explore the city,” recalled Aw.
“It’s a beautiful place with so much to offer. The sights, the food and the people. You get such different vibes city to city, town to town. I can’t pin down my favourite city, but I do love Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto. There are also some other very quaint places that I really love as well, like Kamakura and Hakone.”
KEEPING WARM IN WINTRY JAPAN
And being in Japan during the winter season for her patisserie pop-ups, Aw knows the importance of keeping warm.
Besides gloves and long socks, Aw added that a good scarf is a must-have to combat the cold. “It really helps when you keep the neck warm,” she added.
For clothes, she packs the basics, like jeans, knitwear, thermal wear and a good jacket or coat. And as she is usually in Japan for an extended period of time each time, Aw shared that she often brings two sets of outerwear so she can change it up during the trip.
Aw’s new find? Thermal insoles that you can place in your shoes to keep your feet warm.
CHECKING OUT THE MENSWEAR SCENE
Here’s an interesting nugget of information that members of her fan club Jeanius might not know.
Aw actually prefers looking at menswear when she’s in Japan as she finds womenswear a tad on the safe side when it comes to designs.
“I generally think that menswear is more stylish. Men’s designs have a more distinct Japanese flair and they’re usually bolder in general. I just need to get them in the small size.”
So what menswear pieces does Aw find herself drawn to?
“I like a variety of options in my wardrobe, so I’ll look out for different cuts, especially for outerwear. I think jackets can change a look instantly,” she explained.
Aw emphasised that she doesn’t really focus on any specific brands when she shops. “I really just look around, I don’t hunt for brands. If something catches my eye, I’ll try it and if I like it, I’ll buy it.”
When it comes to shopping, Aw admitted that she likes seeking out local designers, regardless if they’re big names or not, and enjoys window shopping and the surprise that may come with finding something unique.
“I once went past Yohji Yamamoto’s shop and spotted a very special bag that was limited edition. So I guess you can pick up special finds once in a while.”
But if you’re looking for quintessential Japanese designs, Aw recommended checking out Undercover by Jun Takahasi and Chaos.
An area that Aw likes walking around to shop is Daikayama in Tokyo. “You’ll be able to find shops opened by local designers or shops that bring in limited edition sneakers.”
And if you’re keen to venture a little further out, Aw suggests visiting Kichijoiji, an area that a friend recently brought her to. One of Tokyo’s most desirable places to live in, it features an endless maze of backstreets packed with small shops that sell everything from clothes to household items.
A HAVEN FOR ART AND CRAFTS
Besides menswear, another thing that Aw shops for when in Japan is stationery.
Her favourite go-to is Sekaido in Shinjuku, Tokyo, a store that specialises in art supplies, from watercolour and acrylic paints to brushes and canvases. “It’s basically five floors of paradise for creatives. I’m there quite often,” she said.
During her visit to Kichijoiji, Aw also found herself spending much of her time in Kuusoogai, a stationery store filled with a wide range of paper products, like intricately painted postcards and calendars.
But if you’re looking to do something unique and creative with your hands, Aw recommended trying your hand at painting your own Daruma doll, especially if you’re visiting Takasaki – it’s said to be the birthplace of the Daruma doll.
“It’s known that Daruma is a symbol of luck, and I had great fun painting my own and bringing it back to Singapore. I think that made it extra special, and also makes for a great display piece too.”
Or consider a day trip to Hakone. It's about a 90-minute train ride from Tokyo and if you’re an art lover like Aw, visit the Open Air Museum. "It's my absolute favourite place because it's just such a beautiful space to be immersed in the arts. I can easily spend half a day there."
And while you're there, you should also drop by Hakone Glass no Mori, suggested Aw. “You’ll see such amazing glass installations everywhere; it feels like a photo spot at every turn.”
TOKYO EATS
Enjoying good food is one of the many reasons why Singaporeans flock to Japan, from sashimi and yakiniku to ramen and okonomiyaki.
But if you’re only visiting Tokyo, here’s what Aw recommends for you to try:
1. D47 SHOKUDO
According to Aw, the restaurant features specialty food from all 47 prefectures in Japan, which allows you to sample dishes from all these different regions without having to travel out of the country’s capital. Best bit? The menu changes seasonally. “I ordered a bowl of noodles that looked like it was nothing spectacular but it was so flavourful. I loved it!”
D47 Shokudo, 2-21-1 Shibuya 8F Shibuya Hikarie Bldg., Shibuya 150-0002 Tokyo Prefecture
2. GUENPIN
This restaurant specialises in puffer fish delicacy so it’s definitely not for the fainthearted. And while there is a Singapore branch, Aw still recommended trying the original in Japan. “Order the set and the hot sake with roasted puffer fish fin for an interesting and memorable meal,” she shared.
Guenpin, 105-0004. 2F-5F, 2-15-12 Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
3. TAKE-CHAN
A small family-run yakitori place – they’ve been in the business for more than 70 years, that does not take reservations, but is well-worth the queue. In addition to an extensive a la carte menu, the restaurant also offers a choice between a five-piece or eight-piece course.
Take-chan, 4 Chome-8-13 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan