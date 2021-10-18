This S$1,150 advent calendar is shaped like a giant Chanel perfume bottle

N°5 purists who are only keen on collecting the scent can set their sights on the N°5 Grand Extrait Baccarat 2021ML. At more than 2,000ML, it is the largest bottle of the fragrance ever produced by the house. The number 2021 not only marks the year of the anniversary, enthusiasts will realise that the sum of the four digits adds up to five, another nod to N°5.

Housed in Baccarat crystal, the bottle is cut like a diamond using a special technique. True to the original N°5 design, this bottle is also adorned with a white label and crowned with a faceted cabochon. Each bottle is a custom, hand-engraved piece and comes housed in a white dipped lambskin coffret. Every superlative bottle is paired with a Baccarat crystal wand for precise application to the pulse points: Behind the earlobe, on the neckline, and on the inside of the wrist.

Only 55 bottles of the N°5 Grand Extrait Baccarat 2021ML (S$45,820) will be available. These are only available by special order.