CNY shopping: Bold looks in red and gold from Beyond The Vines, In Good Company and more
With so many options out there, you’ll have no trouble stepping out in your best when the Year of the Horse arrives.
It’s a good time to be shopping for new clothes – and a good excuse to do so, even if your closet is bursting at the seams. With Chinese New Year (CNY) upon us, fashion brands are launching special collections in celebration.
Red and gold are prominent features of these festive collections, along with horse motifs and prints for this lunar new year. But while the themes are similar, the interpretations are different and varied.
BEYOND THE VINES
The festive spotlight at Beyond The Vines is on its highly popular bags. The Poofy Bag debuts in red, alongside scarlet versions of the Dumpling Bag and Crunch Carryall.
Of course, there are new clothing ranges to look forward to – expect clean, simple silhouettes for the ladies’ collection, and basics like T-shirts and pants for men, both in a neutral palette accented with maroon and bright red.
There’s also a small collection for kids featuring dresses, tops and shorts, and something for the fur kid, even – a red colour-block T-shirt that’s appropriately festive.
Available at Beyond the Vines.
IN GOOD COMPANY
Ever the master of minimalist clothing with a design twist, the Singapore label has launched a versatile collection of chic dresses and separates that stand out with the brand’s signature details like tucks, gathers, asymmetrical hemlines and appliques.
If you’re averse to red, why not try the Paper Poplin Aretha Dress in a bright but not overpowering shade of tangerine? Complete your festive look with the brand’s stylish bags and Days of Ever sculptural jewellery, which is also stocked at In Good Company.
Available at In Good Company.
NEW BALANCE
If sporty and comfy are requisite qualities for your CNY outfits, New Balance will be straight up your alley. Its festive collection comprises easy-to-match separates including tees, sweatshirts and hoodies for both men and women, in a palette of neutrals with a stylish hint of red. Sneakers are, of course, part of the capsule release and features the 574, 240L, Abzorb 2000 and Abzorb 2010 in versatile colourways that will work well beyond the festivities.
Available at New Balance boutiques.
PUMA
For Puma, the Year of the Horse is all about speed and adrenaline – the sports apparel brand’s CNY collection is titled Race Ahead and inspired by motorsports culture. Expect lightweight jersey tees with motorsport-inspired detailing and streamlined racer jackets that project an edgy and athletic vibe.
Available at Puma.
TORY BURCH
Sophistication with a touch of whimsy describes Tory Burch’s special festive collection perfectly – the American label has launched a selection of jacquard knitwear pieces that look elegant but are also playful and expressive. Complete the look with cute horse-themed jewellery and – if you’re looking for a fun conversation piece – the Suede Pony Bag that’s crafted in the shape of a horse.
Available at Tory Burch.
KATE SPADE
No prizes for guessing what animal you’ll be seeing splashed across many festive clothing and accessories this year – Kate Spade is one among many brands to feature the horse prominently across its CNY range. Make a statement with the horse-motif sweatshirt, wallet or bag charm – all appropriate for this year’s festivities.
Why not complete the look with a red bag – perfect for those who shun vibrantly hued garb but love eye-catching accessories? Kate Spade has some eye-catching options, such as its Deco Mini Flap Chain Crossbody, The Spade Flower Bucket Bag and The Spade Shoulder Bag in chic scarlet.
Available at Kate Spade.
LONGCHAMP
The French house marks Chinese New Year with a reinterpretation of its iconic Le Roseau bag in varying shades of red. And there's even a horse plushie keyring for those who want a touch of the Chinese zodiac sign.
Available at Longchamp.
BIRKENSTOCK
For the occasion, Birkenstock has released a special Spring Festival Edition that reinterprets the brand’s three most iconic footwear designs – the Boston, Arizona and Florida. The latter is clearly intended for the celebratory season, crafted with high-shine leather in Zinfandel red and accented with three gold buckles.
Birkenstock also looked to Chinese culture for inspiration, placing cloud motifs that are a nod to Chinese art on the Boston and Arizona in gold foil print. Prefer something more tactile? Go for the velvet versions of these two models, which have a luxe look and plush feel.
Available at Birkenstock boutiques.
LEVI’S
The jeans-maker’s iconic two-horse patch that depicts two horses pulling a pair of jeans in opposite directions has long represented the brand’s enduring quality. This festive season, it takes on renewed meaning, as Levi’s unveils a collection inspired by the horse’s energetic spirit.
There’s something for both men and women – guys who prize versatility with style will want the reversible bomber jacket and batwing tee, while ladies who are thinking of dressing down for the festivities but still want to look cool will do well pairing the A-line denim skirt and Flared Loose Jean with their top of choice.
Available at Levi’s.
MAX MARA
If there’s one fashion brand out there that’s guaranteed to do festive chic flawlessly, it’s Max Mara. The label’s understated and timeless clothing is made for the fashion maven who prefers elegant looks that echo quiet luxury.
For the festivities, the label has introduced a selection of sweaters, dresses and two-piece ensembles in a palette of classy neutrals and muted reds. The highlight of the collection is undoubtedly the short-length Teddy Bear Icon Coat in an eye-catching red – a piece you’d want to add to your winter travel wardrobe.
Available at Max Mara.
LOEWE
The brand is embracing the horse in its festive capsule, which features the animal in various forms across bags, accessories and shoes. It appears as bag charms that will make a cute addition to any bag, as a motif on the Ballet Runner sneaker in hairy calfskin, and in a more abstract interpretation on the Puzzle bags from the collection – the fringe accent on the bags is inspired by the horse’s mane.
Available at Loewe.
CHLOE
Equestrian themes are a signature of French fashion house Chloe, which makes a special CNY collection featuring the horse an absolute must for the brand this year. As expected, the clothing from the collection is youthful, yet sophisticated, comprising versatile ready-to-wear pieces including T-shirts, knitwear and denim in a palette of red, nude and blue.
The horse appears in various ways – subtly incorporated as accents on buttons, via equestrian-inspired buckles, and also in an impactful manner as a large print on a tee. The brand hasn’t forgotten about accessories – there are jewellery and bags with horse motifs that will allow you to channel that festive vibe with Parisian chic.
Available at Chloe.