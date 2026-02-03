CNY shopping: Bold looks in red and gold from Beyond The Vines, In Good Company and more

The festive spotlight at Beyond The Vines is on its highly popular bags. The Poofy Bag debuts in red, alongside scarlet versions of the Dumpling Bag and Crunch Carryall.

Of course, there are new clothing ranges to look forward to – expect clean, simple silhouettes for the ladies’ collection, and basics like T-shirts and pants for men, both in a neutral palette accented with maroon and bright red.

There’s also a small collection for kids featuring dresses, tops and shorts, and something for the fur kid, even – a red colour-block T-shirt that’s appropriately festive.

Available at Beyond the Vines.