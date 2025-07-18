The timeless allure of the choker necklace: Its evolution and how to wear it now
Loved by royalty, rebels and celebrities, the extra-short necklace has captivated women over multiple centuries and remains a favourite on the red carpet circuit.
Always thought chokers are more of a contemporary trend, since they are so strongly tied to a rebellious image in modern fashion? Think again.
Chokers have existed since 2500 BC. They were made by the Sumerians and back then, these necklaces were worn mainly as amulets, rather than for decorative purposes. These chokers featured motifs in the shape of gods or were inscribed with symbolic emblems that these people believed provided healing powers or protection.
They became fashionable in the late 19th century, due to the influence of Alexandra of Denmark (the wife of King Edward VII of the United Kingdom), who was frequently seen wearing them, it was said, to conceal a scar on her neck.
While European royalty and the upper classes wore chokers made with diamonds and pearls, the necklace style was adopted in a much less extravagant way by the masses. Women fashioned affordable versions of chokers with ribbons and pieces of velvet, and often attached a pendant, brooch or cameo.
The ribbon choker has become recognised as the most basic and iconic form of the necklace style, one that you would still be able to find these days. But what most people don’t know is that this type of choker had also briefly acquired an undesirable reputation along the way – it was associated with prostitutes in the late 1800s, since they were also often seen wearing a plain ribbon choker (particularly in black colour) back then.
THE CHOKER IN MODERN TIMES
Over a century since, the choker has remained a well-loved style of jewellery that’s worn in various forms, although it may not have always been the "it" accessory. It did make a trendy comeback in the 1990s, as grunge emerged as one of the fashion trends and the choker was embraced as one of its requisite accessories. This is how many of us came to link it with punk-rock dressing and rebellious youths.
Today, however, the image of the choker has changed considerably, as jewellery houses put out a vast variety of short necklace designs that range from the luxe and opulent, and dainty and feminine to modern and edgy.
Chokers in these times are not necessarily worn high up the neck or wrapped tightly around it – they typically come in lengths between 14 and 16 inches and are designed to fit just above the collarbone or around the base of the neck. They can be thin, thick, multi-layered or have a bib shape or come attached with a pendant.
HOW TO LOOK GOOD IN CHOKERS
Chokers are not the easiest type of necklace to pull off, because of their short length. Even so, there are styles that can be flattering on those who don’t have a long and slender neck. Your face shape can also impact how certain chokers look on you – the key to making it work is in choosing a design and length that suits you.
These necklaces tend to emphasise and visually widen the neck and face, which means that those with round, full faces and a short or wide neck will need to be careful about their choice. Avoid thick, chunky chokers or those that are on the tighter side and fit high up on the neck. For a more flattering look, opt for those in thin, delicate chains, simple designs and a slightly looser fit that sits on top of your collarbone.
Those with a narrow or heart-shaped face, and a slim neck, will be able to pull off most choker styles and can experiment with a variety of designs, even those that are bold and elaborate, or fit snugly on the neck.
STYLE THEM FOR THE BEST EFFECT
Take a cue from the celebs on the red carpet – you’d have noticed that chokers are mostly paired with strapless gowns, since they leave the decollete bare for showcasing a spectacular high-sitting necklace.
Any other neckline that allows the choker to be the focal point will also work beautifully – these include off-shoulder, V-neck, sweetheart and plunging necklines. As such, high ones (like round, asymmetric and boat necklines) are generally not suitable for wearing chokers since they will interfere with the look of the necklace.
There’s one exception, however – high turtlenecks can sometimes make for an interesting pairing with chokers. When worn in a snug fit and solid colour, they can serve as a “plain background” that nicely sets off the necklace.
It’s advisable to keep your earrings on the smaller and understated side when wearing a choker, particularly if your choker is thick or of a bold statement design. Studs are preferable – they do not create a busy look that will interfere with the lines of your choker like large-sized dangling, hoop or drop earrings will.
Don’t forget, too, that a choker can be a great layering piece – wear it together with necklaces in varying lengths, from short to long, to create an interesting statement look. You can experiment with curating a theme, whether it be based on colours, textures or a certain fashion style or look, but there are no real rules – go ahead and build a stack of necklaces that uniquely appeals to you.
ACHILLE CHOKER, S$141