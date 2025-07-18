The timeless allure of the choker necklace: Its evolution and how to wear it now

Always thought chokers are more of a contemporary trend, since they are so strongly tied to a rebellious image in modern fashion? Think again.

Chokers have existed since 2500 BC. They were made by the Sumerians and back then, these necklaces were worn mainly as amulets, rather than for decorative purposes. These chokers featured motifs in the shape of gods or were inscribed with symbolic emblems that these people believed provided healing powers or protection.

They became fashionable in the late 19th century, due to the influence of Alexandra of Denmark (the wife of King Edward VII of the United Kingdom), who was frequently seen wearing them, it was said, to conceal a scar on her neck.