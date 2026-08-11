How Chota House spent 17 years building a slow fashion brand in Singapore

Tay spent a year studying fashion design at LASALLE College of the Arts alum and worked three years in retail at Saint Laurent before joining a friend at the now-defunct menswear store Underground in Queensway Shopping Centre. The boutique, which stocked imported labels alongside original designs, introduced him to the realities of sourcing, designing and running an independent fashion business.

When his friend decided to wind the business down, Tay saw an opening. “I wanted to try and see how long I could do this on my own,” he said.

In 2009, he opened the first Chota House store at Iluma – now known as Bugis+ – before eventually relocating to its current Orchard address.

Early collections were more fashion-forward, but Tay soon realised that chasing trends was an uphill battle for a small independent label with limited production capacity. Instead of competing on speed or volume, he leaned into what came naturally: timeless garments rooted in craftsmanship, functionality and the attention to detail that gave Chota House its name.

MADE IN SINGAPORE

While many independent labels manufacture overseas to keep costs down, Chota House continues to produce locally – a decision, Tay admitted, driven as much by necessity as philosophy.

“The minimum order quantities for overseas manufacturing were too high for me,” he said simply.

Producing locally also gave Tay something he couldn't get overseas: flexibility.

Rather than committing to hundreds of garments at a time, he could make small runs, tweak patterns and refine designs based on customer feedback. Along the way, he learnt pattern drafting and garment construction from a veteran local seamstress – skills he jokes he never picked up during his year at fashion school.