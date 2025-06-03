From Myanmar to Singapore: She started a shoe label making bunion-friendly footwear crafted by artisans
Well aware that foot issues can affect the quality of life, Commune Wear's May Chua makes it her business to offer artisanal-grade, podiatry-friendly shoes.
Commune Wear is a Singapore shoe label that's slowly making a name for itself with its podiatry-friendly footwear. But its founder, May Chua, had belatedly discovered her passion for fashion and shoes in a rather unexpected manner in an unexpected place.
The mechanical engineering graduate from Nanyang Technological University had found herself working in her father's trading and real estate business in Myanmar.
And it was during during a work trip to Thailand back in 2019 that the 34-year-old Myanmar citizen and Singapore permanent resident encountered skilled artisans handcrafting leather shoes.
“One of the artisans took a lighter to burn the material, and it was real genuine leather. Intrigued, I bought their shoes and wore them in Thailand. It was really comfy,” Chua recalled.
Chua's conviction in the artisans' craftsmanship was immediately validated when her small order of 16 shoes resonated strongly with friends and family, proving the market potential and igniting the birth of her business that same year.
Driven by a desire to give back to her birthplace, Chua first introduced Commune Wear in Myanmar. Because of the political instability, she made the difficult but strategic decision to relocate her business to Singapore in 2021.
Launching amidst a pandemic, Chua's business faced immense challenges. To ensure her staff's survival, she paid for their salaries out of her own pocket.
Chua's personal investment in Commune Wear also manifested in the courageous decision to open a physical shop at Cluny Court in May that year. Operating with just one part-time staff, she maximised limited resources, proving her commitment to establishing a tangible presence for her brand.
In the past, we used to have men’s and women’s collections but we’ve reached a point now where it’s fairer to call them unisex.
“Initially, we didn’t intend to start in Singapore. But I was here during COVID-19, together with my whole family and I wanted to continue paying my team. I had refused to accept money from my family, and I was just being stubborn. Eventually, things started rolling and I quit my family’s business to be with my brand full-time in 2023.”
BEAUTIFUL PODIATRY-FRIENDLY SHOES
Chua's intention behind the brand's name Commune Wear was to build a community where authentic conversations and collaborative partnerships can thrive.
“In the past, in Myanmar, our store would host social enterprises. But in Singapore, it's a bit harder because the retail scene is more expensive. I believe that a shoe brand can co-exist with another shoe brand, and vice versa with a clothing line. I believe in being very intentional and to consistently evolve – whether good or bad – but still staying true to being effortless and timeless.”
Collaborating with a podiatrist last year, she developed designs that directly addressed bunions.
Recognising the need for greater inclusivity, Chua transformed Commune Wear's offerings. Initially limited to pig leather linings, she proactively sought out tanneries capable of crafting premium cow and calf leather, not only expanding accessibility to Muslim customers but also enhancing the brand's commitment to superior comfort and natural aesthetics.
“Each pair is lined with either cow or pig leather, noted in the product descriptions for our Muslim customers, so you can make the most informed decision.”
Chua also intentionally chose mindful tanning processes that use natural bleaching methods. While chrome tanning creates a smooth, even tone; natural tanning found in the brand’s sliders and sandals allow each piece to develop a unique patina with wear, enhancing their character over time.
Adapting to to market needs, Chua also included smaller sizes like size 34. “We used to only do size 35 to 41 but we realised there are girls with really small feet. In the past, we used to have men’s and women’s collections but we’ve reached a point now where it’s fairer to call them unisex.”
Recognising the impact of foot issues on quality of life, Chua embarked on a mission to create recovery-focused footwear. Collaborating with a podiatrist last year, she developed designs that directly addressed bunions, featuring thoughtful hallux placement, generous toe box width, and a strategically layered memory foam system to provide stability without compromising the shoe's structure.
“We try our best to educate customers that even if you feel comfortable with this shoe, it might not be comfortable for another person just because of the fit, shape and everything else. A lot of Asian girls have flatter instep or flat feet. But in Singapore, our hot weather causes our feet to expand. Our brand caters to wide and high feet according to different designs.”
SLOW AND STEADY
From a humble beginning of working with just a small group of Thai artisans, the business has now evolved to include artisans from Myanmar – of them, four are based in Singapore.
To ensure transparency and avoid misleading consumers, Chua refrains from using the term "sustainable" to describe her brand, a term she believes is often misused as "greenwashing".
“I still think that there are a lot of things that I can work on to improve. For example, we use chrome tanning, which is basically chemical tanning. We started exploring vegan leather like mango or mushroom. But the downside to all this vegan leather is that they have not reached a point of softness, comfort and also breathability.”
Right now, Chua isn’t stopping at her current team; she is still searching for more artisans as she’s looking to expand other product categories. “We're hoping to do more things like bags, so we'll see how that goes.”