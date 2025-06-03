From Myanmar to Singapore: She started a shoe label making bunion-friendly footwear crafted by artisans

Commune Wear is a Singapore shoe label that's slowly making a name for itself with its podiatry-friendly footwear. But its founder, May Chua, had belatedly discovered her passion for fashion and shoes in a rather unexpected manner in an unexpected place.

The mechanical engineering graduate from Nanyang Technological University had found herself working in her father's trading and real estate business in Myanmar.

And it was during during a work trip to Thailand back in 2019 that the 34-year-old Myanmar citizen and Singapore permanent resident encountered skilled artisans handcrafting leather shoes.