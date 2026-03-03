Singapore music legend Dick Lee auctions pieces from his iconic wardrobe – here's what to expect
The auction features clothing, bags and accessories worn by the Singapore icon across his five-decade career, with opening bids starting from S$80.
Fans of Singaporean singer-songwriter, playwright and film director Dick Lee can soon own a piece of his decades-long career. Literally.
The cultural icon, known for composing one of Singapore’s most beloved songs, Home, is auctioning items from his personal wardrobe in collaboration with auction house Hotlotz in the Mad Chinaman: The Dick Lee Collection.
Spanning five decades of Lee’s career, the collection reflects the instantly recognisable style he has cultivated both on and off stage. The sale includes eclectic stagewear and personal favourites from global luxury brands, some worn during major national events.
Opening bids start from S$80 (US$62.70), with estimates for most lots ranging between S$100 and S$1,000.
Among the standout lots are several hot pink Valentino pieces – believed to be from the brand’s Pink PP Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection – including an ensemble, oversized jacket, bomber jacket and a Loco shoulder bag. The bag carries an opening bid of S$600, while the clothing pieces begin from around S$180 to S$300.
Designer shirts form a major part of the auction, featuring bold prints synonymous with Lee’s wardrobe. Highlights include Versace pieces such as a 1990s Baseball Graphic Print Silk Shirt (opening bid from S$140), and a Spring/Summer 1993 Versace Mare cotton shirt starting at S$100. Other designer brands include Casablanca, Prada, Gucci and Bottega Veneta.
A multicolour Dolce & Gabbana Luminarie Print Silk Shirt, which Lee was seen wearing in an Instagram post from his time in Dubai, is also included at an opening bid of S$100.
Accessories and bags also form a big segment of the lots up for bids. These include a Prada carry-on suitcase starting at S$300, a Louis Vuitton Nano Steamer bag designed by their Men’s creative director, musician Pharrell Williams (opening bid S$1,500), and a Dior x Kaws Saddle Bag (S$600).
There's also footwear up for auction with an opening bid of S$80. These include sandals and slides from Balenciaga, Prada, Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock and Bottega Veneta. For some bold statement trousers, pants from Dries Van Noten and metallic Celine joggers start from S$100.
Public viewing sessions will take place across selected dates in March ahead of the auction’s close on Mar 17, allowing visitors to view the pieces up close before bidding.
Onsite viewing dates:
Mar 4 - 6: 10am - 5pm
Mar 7: 10am - 4pm
Mar 10 - 13: 10am - 5pm
Mar 14: 10am - 4pm
Mar 17: 10am - 5pm
Where: 28 Jalan Kilang Barat, Singapore 159362
More details on the website.