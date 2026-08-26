How Singapore fashion label The Dori turns old saris into one-of-a-kind shirts

Digital creator Rishabh Sharma, 27, had spent two to three years making social media content about brands reviving South Asian textile traditions. Then he decided to bring that curiosity closer to home.

It started as an experiment in January 2025, then Sharma turned one of his mum's saris into a short-sleeve shirt with the help of a tailor, documenting the process on Instagram and TikTok. The video did unexpectedly well. Soon, his DMs were flooded with people asking how they could get their hands on something similar.

That planted the first seed.

By August, Sharma spotted a gap: plenty of brands were giving saris a second life, but mostly as women's wear. Why not make something for everyone?

"The fabric had so much story in it already. There was no reason men should miss out on that craft. This is when I decided to fill the gap myself, with what I love most in my own fashion journey: unisex and androgynous garments," Sharma said.

He began asking family friends what happened to the saris they'd accumulated over years in Singapore. Many told him the same thing: once worn to a prayer session or wedding, a sari might rarely see daylight again – especially after everyone had already seen it – and end up collecting dust in a closet. There were few obvious avenues for donating ethnic clothing, too.