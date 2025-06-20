Best foot forward: What you can do about your dry, cracked heels

Cracked heels are directly caused by dry skin. Dry skin loses its elasticity, which is why it is prone to peeling and splitting – when this happens, the cracks can lead to open wounds, or even infection if they are exposed to bacteria.

The first sign that cracked heels may develop is that the skin on the heels becomes thick and rough – you might even feel calluses on the skin and notice that it has a whitish or yellowish appearance.

So why does skin on the heels become dry or thick? Likely because you are either predisposed to having dry skin and you just aren’t diligent about moisturising.

Certain medical conditions can also lead to it – these include diabetes and skin issues like eczema or psoriasis. Those who suffer from these conditions, or are on medication that causes dry skin, can be more prone to having cracked heels.

Being on your feet or walking barefoot for long periods of time is another contributing factor – the pressure and friction that the heels have to bear can cause skin on them to become hard and thick over time.

This also explains why certain types of shoes can cause cracked heels, too. They include unsupportive shoes or footwear that’s made with hard, inflexible material that does little to ease the pressure and friction your feet have to withstand. Open-heeled footwear like slingbacks and sandals that expose your heels can also dry out the skin.

Finally, your weight can also be a factor that contributes to the problem – the heavier you are, the more the pressure your body is placing on your feet. This is also why some women get cracked heels during pregnancy.