Best foot forward: What you can do about your dry, cracked heels
Besides – obviously – moisturising, here’s what else you need to take note of for them to heal properly.
Dry, cracked heels aren’t a sexy look. Yet many of us aren’t fazed enough to do something about them until they start peeling or, in more extreme cases, even bleeding. In severe cases, some may even find it impossible to put on shoes.
HOW DO CRACKED HEELS DEVELOP?
Cracked heels are directly caused by dry skin. Dry skin loses its elasticity, which is why it is prone to peeling and splitting – when this happens, the cracks can lead to open wounds, or even infection if they are exposed to bacteria.
The first sign that cracked heels may develop is that the skin on the heels becomes thick and rough – you might even feel calluses on the skin and notice that it has a whitish or yellowish appearance.
So why does skin on the heels become dry or thick? Likely because you are either predisposed to having dry skin and you just aren’t diligent about moisturising.
Certain medical conditions can also lead to it – these include diabetes and skin issues like eczema or psoriasis. Those who suffer from these conditions, or are on medication that causes dry skin, can be more prone to having cracked heels.
Being on your feet or walking barefoot for long periods of time is another contributing factor – the pressure and friction that the heels have to bear can cause skin on them to become hard and thick over time.
This also explains why certain types of shoes can cause cracked heels, too. They include unsupportive shoes or footwear that’s made with hard, inflexible material that does little to ease the pressure and friction your feet have to withstand. Open-heeled footwear like slingbacks and sandals that expose your heels can also dry out the skin.
Finally, your weight can also be a factor that contributes to the problem – the heavier you are, the more the pressure your body is placing on your feet. This is also why some women get cracked heels during pregnancy.
HOW TO CARE FOR CRACKED HEELS
1. MOISTURISE, MOISTURISE, MOISTURISE
Going for regular pedicures will help, but there are easy ways to care for your heels at home if you’d rather not splurge on services.
Moisturising daily is essential. A foot cream that’s made to target the thick skin on heels is ideal, although a regular body moisturiser will also do.
2. EXFOLIATION IS ALSO A MUST
This will slough away dead, dry skin, prevent the skin on heels from thickening and allow moisturisers to penetrate skin and hydrate it more effectively. Once or twice a week, go over your heels with a foot scrub or loofah, and then use a pumice stone to target calluses and areas with extra thick skin. Soaking your feet in warm water for about 15 minutes before you do so will help soften the skin on heels and make it easier to remove dead skin.
3. PROTECT THE HEELS
Avoid footwear that expose the heels so as to prevent skin from becoming dry. It’s also important to wear supportive shoes – use padding inserts or heel insoles to provide the heels with adequate cushioning if necessary. Wearing socks will also help reduce abrasion against the skin when you’re walking in shoes.
If you have split cracks on the heels, shield them with liquid bandage to protect wounds from coming into contact with germs and moisture.
4. LIMIT TIME SPENT WALKING OR STANDING
Reduce the time you spend walking and standing, as far as possible, will help keep cracked heels from developing or worsening.
5. SEEK PROFESSIONAL CARE
In severe cases, where there’s extremely thick and dry skin on heels, or split cracks that are bleeding, painful, infected or inflamed, it’s best to see a podiatrist.
A podiatrist can administer the appropriate medical care, such as providing prescription-strength ointments or creams, and perform the necessary bandaging or even debridement, which is the cutting away of extra thick and hard skin on the heels.
He or she can also better assess the causes of your cracked heels and accurately provide advice on how to eliminate or, if not, reduce their impact.