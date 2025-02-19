Wasabi to beat odour? 15 fancy deodorants that are skin-friendly (and look great on the vanity shelf)

A sweeping change has taken place in a certain personal hygiene product category lately. Deodorants have always been an essential that we’d buy without much thought – most of us have a preferred brand that we reach for instinctively and replenish automatically, without scoping out what else is available on the scene, so to speak.

While there used to be limited deodorant options available out there, things are very different these days. With consumer awareness on the rise, many are actively searching for skincare and personal hygiene products that are healthier and more skin-friendly.

This, naturally, has brought forth many new brands with offerings that meet these needs – the new breed of deodorants is a lot more natural that the typical variety, likely to be organic, and free of ingredients that may be questionable or irritate the skin.

On top of that, they’re said to be effective at what they’re supposed to do (they’ll neutralise body odour but may not stop you from sweating – you’ll need an antiperspirant for that) and also come in aesthetically appealing packaging that won’t look out of place on your vanity.

Here are 15 interesting options to try.