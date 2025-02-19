Wasabi to beat odour? 15 fancy deodorants that are skin-friendly (and look great on the vanity shelf)
Upgrade your personal care routine with these odour-preventing products that are definitely not your regular deodorant.
A sweeping change has taken place in a certain personal hygiene product category lately. Deodorants have always been an essential that we’d buy without much thought – most of us have a preferred brand that we reach for instinctively and replenish automatically, without scoping out what else is available on the scene, so to speak.
While there used to be limited deodorant options available out there, things are very different these days. With consumer awareness on the rise, many are actively searching for skincare and personal hygiene products that are healthier and more skin-friendly.
This, naturally, has brought forth many new brands with offerings that meet these needs – the new breed of deodorants is a lot more natural that the typical variety, likely to be organic, and free of ingredients that may be questionable or irritate the skin.
On top of that, they’re said to be effective at what they’re supposed to do (they’ll neutralise body odour but may not stop you from sweating – you’ll need an antiperspirant for that) and also come in aesthetically appealing packaging that won’t look out of place on your vanity.
Here are 15 interesting options to try.
Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Natural Deodorant Gel, S$33
This deodorant is formulated to be like skincare for your armpits – it contains skin-soothing seaweed extracts, probiotics to the balance skin’s microbiome, as well as hyaluronic acid and shea butter to moisturise skin.
Available at Sephora
Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant, S$39
A deodorant that works so well it has a cult following – so claim the words emblazoned across the packaging of this product. Its vegan and residue-free formula contains eucalyptus and citronellyl to help combat odour.
Available at Tangs
Le Labo Deodorant, €28.93/S$41
A product under the fragrance maker’s grooming range for men, this lightweight roll-on is made with a blend of plant-derived glycerin and vitamin E. Made without aluminium, it’s also lightly scented with notes of bergamot, lavender, violet and tonka bean.
Available at Le Labo
Aesop Deodorant Roll-on, S$43
Fancy wasabi in your deodorant? Yes, it’s among the ingredients in this product, along with a blend of essential oils and zinc ricinoleate that works to reduce and mask underarm odour. While it may have a chemical name, zinc ricinoleate is actually a naturally occurring substance derived from castor oil.
Available at Aesop
Nuud: Sweat Odour Bacteria Neutraliser, S$17.80
One application of this cream-textured product is supposed to have a deodorising effect that lasts for three to seven days. There’s apparently nothing iffy about the formula too, which is all-natural, vegan and even dermatologically tested and approved.
Available at Interstellar Goods
Attitude Leaves Bar Deodorant, Patchouli & Black Pepper, S$21.97
A 100-per-cent-natural formulation with plastic-free packaging, this product is enriched with skin-friendly castor and jojoba oils, and white clay that naturally absorbs moisture.
Available at iHerb
Boundary The Deodorant, Sandalwood & Amber, S$26
A deodorant with antiperspirant properties? That’s something new. It’s achieved in this product via ingredients like horsetail and sage, which reduces sweat and bacteria, as well as a patented bamboo-based complex that absorbs sweat and sebum.
Available at Robinsons
Mukti Botanique Deodorant, S$29.90
This natural spray-on deodorant is certified organic and uses botanical ingredients to neutralise body odour. The herbaceous scent with notes of sage and sandalwood is a plus, since it smells gender-neutral and will be suitable for both men and women.
Available at Bud Cosmetics
Wild Coconut & Vanilla Refillable Natural Deodorant, S$29.36
This sustainable deodorant has a sweet tropical scent and skin-moisturising properties – thanks to ingredients like coconut oil, cocoa seed butter and shea butter.
Available at Care to Beauty
Necessaire The Deodorant Gel – Eucalyptus, S$30
The fresh scent of eucalyptus seems to be a popular choice as an ingredient for deodorants. This roll-on gel product also features niacinamide and a 5 per cent concentration of AHA to help reduce discolouration and improve the texture of skin under the arms.
Available at Space NK
Reuben & the Desert Deodorant Jar, US$24/S$32.40
A cream-based deodorant that is natural and, according to its makers, can even be used on other parts of your body that may be subject to sweatiness and odour – like your feet, between your thighs, the nape of neck, and the under-boob area.
Available at Routine
Jack Henry Prebiotic Deodorant, S$32.58
Made for men who’d appreciate a deodorant that’s also a treat for the skin – this has magnesium, which keeps odour-causing bacteria under control, and also sea kelp extracts with microbes that keep skin in a healthy state.
Available at Revolve
Corpus Cedar Flora Deodorant Stick, €27.12/S$38
If you have sensitive skin, opt for this vegan deodorant that features an advanced water-based gel formula with skin-loving enzymes and plant extracts to eliminate body odour. Also available in five other fragrances.
Available at Cult Beauty
Glossier Refillable Deodorant, S$9 for case and S$30 for deodorant refill stick
Take your pick from three different scents – Glossier You, Sandstone and Orange Blossom Neroli – or go for the unscented option if that’s what you prefer. The formula is free of aluminium, baking soda and exfoliating acids, so it’s idea for those with sensitive skin.
Available at Glossier
Patricks ND1 High-Performance Zero-Aluminium Deodorant, US$60/S$81.40
This sleek-looking product has plenty of rave reviews and its effectiveness is due to an active ingredient named Niodor – said to match the performance of aluminium salts without the purported side effects.
Available at Patricks