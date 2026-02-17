9 Indonesian fashion labels to know now – modern silhouettes, heritage touches and thoughtful craft

Indonesia is increasingly making headlines in a fashion landscape that refuses to be boxed in. While traditional wear and modest fashion remain important pillars, a growing number of Indonesian designers are rewriting the narrative with clothing made for the modern, multifaceted woman while weaving in elements of heritage and culture.

Spanning everything from clean-lined silhouettes and tailored staples to flowing dresses and statement prints, these labels cater to a wide range of aesthetics and occasions. Beyond design, many also place emphasis on thoughtful construction, ethical production, and price points that remain accessible relative to quality, making them all the more appealing to consumers burned out on fast fashion.

1. CALLA THE LABEL

Founded in 2017, Calla The Label takes its name and inspiration from the calla lily flower, reflecting a vision rooted in elegance and quiet strength. The brand was conceived with the intention of creating designs that stand out visually, particularly against the dominance of earthy tones, greyscale, and muted pastels often seen in contemporary wardrobes.