9 Indonesian fashion labels to know now – modern silhouettes, heritage touches and thoughtful craft
Indonesia is shaping up to be Southeast Asia's next premier fashion stop, and these thriving local brands are proof.
Indonesia is increasingly making headlines in a fashion landscape that refuses to be boxed in. While traditional wear and modest fashion remain important pillars, a growing number of Indonesian designers are rewriting the narrative with clothing made for the modern, multifaceted woman while weaving in elements of heritage and culture.
Spanning everything from clean-lined silhouettes and tailored staples to flowing dresses and statement prints, these labels cater to a wide range of aesthetics and occasions. Beyond design, many also place emphasis on thoughtful construction, ethical production, and price points that remain accessible relative to quality, making them all the more appealing to consumers burned out on fast fashion.
1. CALLA THE LABEL
Founded in 2017, Calla The Label takes its name and inspiration from the calla lily flower, reflecting a vision rooted in elegance and quiet strength. The brand was conceived with the intention of creating designs that stand out visually, particularly against the dominance of earthy tones, greyscale, and muted pastels often seen in contemporary wardrobes.
Fast forward five years later, Calla The Label is now known for its bold, floral prints and voluminous, graphic silhouettes. While expressive and playful in nature, the designs remain wearable, with separates that can be dressed down by with jeans or a neutral top. The label carries primarily womenswear, with select menswear pieces.
Where to shop: Online via its website or in stores.
2. POSH THE LABEL
Posh the Label was born from the belief that what one wears should make you feel confident, grounded, and entirely yourself. That belief comes through modern, elegant designs like straight-cut trousers, collared tops, and knit cardigans that are made for building a capsule wardrobe.
For added versatility and timelessness, pieces come in a palette of neutrals, soft pastels, and deeper jewel tones. Not that any of this means boring – small but thoughtful details like exaggerated shoulders, unique buttons, and fluted sleeves add just enough interest to give your outfit that extra bit of pizzazz.
Alongside its womenswear range, Posh the Label also offers children’s apparel, perfect for "mummy and me" dress-up days.
Where to shop: Online via its website, in store and Shopee.
3. ARGYLE & OXFORD
If you’re a hardcore believer of the ethos that everyday dressing does not have to be, well, everyday, Argyle & Oxford might just be the brand for you. Built on refined yet versatile foundations, the brand takes familiar silhouettes and gives them a quirky, character-filled twist, resulting in sartorial solutions that are wearable yet distinctive.
Nostalgic academia with a playful edge sums up the brand’s aesthetic what with sailor and Peter Pan collars, puff sleeves, and recurring ribbon motifs paired with tartan, windowpane checks, and gingham. Childlike but never childish, the designer grounds her flights of imagination with an earthy, muted colour palatte of browns, greys, and black.
Where to shop: Online via its website and Sonderlab or at Happy Go Lucky House outlets.
4. SEJAUH MATA MEMANDANG
Sustainability may just be a marketing buzzword for some brands, but not for Sejauh Mata Memandang. The label walks the talk on many levels, including partnering with local artisans to create contemporary clothing rooted in traditional textile practices, planting a tree for every purchase of a garment (over 20,000 trees have been planted as of June 2025), and working towards implementing a fully Indonesian fashion supply system.
Aesthetic-wise, the brand is all about preserving heritage while interpreting it through a modern lens. Their approach manifests in kebaya dresses, camisoles, and short-sleeved T-shirts that feature batik, hand-drawn motifs, and folklore-inspired illustrations.
Also noteworthy is lifestyle finds like crocheted plushies, batik sling bags, and fish-shaped carabiners, many of which are handcrafted from fabric scraps – another testament to Sejauh Mata Memandang’s commitment to circular fashion.
Where to shop: Online via its website and in stores.
5. 3MONGKIS
A label that celebrates self-expression through contemporary design, 3Mongkis is one for those who like minimalist outfits updated with current trends.
While its designs reference what is trending at the moment, they are anchored by timeless, wearable silhouettes like relaxed blouses, straight-cut trousers, and boxy shirts that come with subtle design twists like asymmetrical closures, contrast collars, cropped proportions, and utility-inspired pockets. Their preference for a neutral palette comes with occasional pops of red and khaki green.
Where to shop: Online via its website, in stores and Shopee.
6. CALLIE
Made for modern woman, Callie is a brand that contains multitudes. It currently comprises three brands: The first being the namesake that specialises in womenswear, and the other two being Callie Club (activewear) and Callie Homme (menswear).
Beyond just a fashion brand, Callie places care on the local fashion supply chain and the environment at the heart of what it does by striving to reduce production waste and engaging with local suppliers and craftsmen.
Design-wise, each line has its own distinct style. The main line leans into elevated femininity through rich, moody tones and fluid draping. Think pieces that take you from meetings to martinis, like A-line skirts in vegan leather, flowing silk dresses, and sleeveless blouses with plunging necklines and cowl neck backs.
For the pickleball and padel girlies, Callie Club has got you covered with pleated skirts, sleeveless polo tees, and dual-tone shorts in shades of chocolate brown, baby blue, and chili red. While Callie Homme offers a unique spin on menswear with relaxed tailoring and minimalist styling. Each piece prioritises ease and movement over sharp lines and overt masculinity for that effortlessly pulled together aesthetic.
Where to shop: Online via its website (free shipping to Singapore is available) and in stores.
7. SISSAE
A qipao brand founded by three sisters, Sissae is the epitome of “made by women for women”. It specialises in elevating the traditional dress with modern touches, and each piece is expertly crafted with premium materials by highly trained seamstresses to ensure it flatters women of all ages and body types.
Its latest collection, Djedjak Warisan Kebaya, reflects the layered heritage of Chinese descendants in Indonesia through pieces like Mandarin-style collar tops accented with kebaya elements like floral brooches and lace embroidery.
Sissae’s Poetry of Threads collection has show-stopping pieces like a rich maroon velvet jacket with traditional Chinese button closures, cropped qipao tops, and a cream tulle skirt with an obi-style belt. Best of all, the collection includes childrenswear and menswear so the whole family can colour-coordinate.
Where to shop: Online via its website and in stores.
8. DIBBA
One look at Dibba’s catalogue is all it takes to know that this is not a brand for playing it safe. Its name alone – which means “dis better be awesome!” – speaks volumes about the brand’s bold, theatrical approach. This isn’t just fashion for an occasion; it’s fashion that is made to be the occasion itself.
Drawing from a deep fascination with global and Indonesian textile heritage, Dibba pushes the boundaries of colour, texture, and material. Expect rich saturated tones, bold contrasts, and tactile fabrics brought to life through intricate embroidery, beading, sequins, and applique. The silhouettes are strong and assertive, like cropped jackets, sculptural tops, dramatic outerwear, and statement layering that emphasises form and posture.
Where to shop: Online via its website, Sonderlab and in-store at Sonderstudio.
9. SAYA TALES
The Saya in Saya Tales, which means ‘I’ in Indonesian, is an apt moniker for this brand that aims to amplify the wearer’s individuality and femininity through designs that are classic with a soft, romantic side.
Pieces are made for mixing and matching, so the wearer can easily pair them with existing apparel in their wardrobe to elevate their own style. This translates into fluid silhouettes that emphasise movement, like delicately pleated tops, flowy maxi dresses, and sheer outers to add some flair to your outfit.
Aesthetics aside, comfort is key to feeling truly confident in your look, and the brand’s founders keep this in mind by utilising breathable fabrics like cotton, rayon, and linen in their designs.
Where to shop: Online via its website.