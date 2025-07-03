Ho Chi Minh City is the shopping haven you’ve been sleeping on: 10 fashion labels and thrift stores to hit up

When one thinks one-of-a-kind yet affordable fashion in Southeast Asia, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur might be the first cities that come to mind among Singaporeans. But there’s another city that’s equally deserving of your attention (and dollars).

On TikTok, Red Note, and Instagram, the fashion girlies are showing off their Ho Chi Minh City hauls, which typically consist of a mix of finely-curated thrift store treasures and homegrown designer boutiques.

To top it off, these up-and-coming designer labels strike the perfect balance between bold designs you can’t get anywhere else and relative affordability, with most pieces priced in the low hundreds.

Some of the labels’ designs have even been spotted on K-pop stars – so if they’re good enough for Lisa and the rest, they’re good enough for us.

Whether you’re after minimalist pieces for your capsule wardrobe, romantic dresses for an evening out, or show-stopping streetwear, you’re sure to find it in this list. Here are seven independent labels and three thrift stores to swing by on your next Vietnam trip.

FASHION LABELS

1. LSOUL

With its provocative silhouettes, cinched waists, and unapologetically feminine edge, LSoul has cemented itself as a master in blending glamour with grit.