Ho Chi Minh City is the shopping haven you’ve been sleeping on: 10 fashion labels and thrift stores to hit up
From edgy independent labels to eclectic vintage troves, the Vietnamese city is the next Asian fashion shopping destination to check out. And it’s only a short flight away.
When one thinks one-of-a-kind yet affordable fashion in Southeast Asia, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur might be the first cities that come to mind among Singaporeans. But there’s another city that’s equally deserving of your attention (and dollars).
On TikTok, Red Note, and Instagram, the fashion girlies are showing off their Ho Chi Minh City hauls, which typically consist of a mix of finely-curated thrift store treasures and homegrown designer boutiques.
To top it off, these up-and-coming designer labels strike the perfect balance between bold designs you can’t get anywhere else and relative affordability, with most pieces priced in the low hundreds.
Some of the labels’ designs have even been spotted on K-pop stars – so if they’re good enough for Lisa and the rest, they’re good enough for us.
Whether you’re after minimalist pieces for your capsule wardrobe, romantic dresses for an evening out, or show-stopping streetwear, you’re sure to find it in this list. Here are seven independent labels and three thrift stores to swing by on your next Vietnam trip.
FASHION LABELS
1. LSOUL
With its provocative silhouettes, cinched waists, and unapologetically feminine edge, LSoul has cemented itself as a master in blending glamour with grit.
Known for its sculpted corset tops, flared mini dresses, and statement boots – many crafted from lambskin and cowhide leather – the brand’s pieces appeal to a wide variety of aesthetics while still presenting a cohesive, distinctive identity.
Wearing LSoul puts you in good company too, as the brand has been spotted on the likes of IU and Blackpink’s Jennie.
With flirty ruffles, soft pastels, and structured sweetheart bodices, this will be an instant favourite among the girls who dream of frolicking in fields of daisies and having a tea party after.
Otherwise, the flowing dresses and tulle skirts will fit just as nicely into a cottagecore-themed birthday party or wedding dinner.
Where: 95B Tran Quoc Toan, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram and website.
3. VIERY STUDIOS
If you’re into playful shapes, micro skirts, and a touch of Y2K nostalgia, Viery Studios is that girl.
With a curated aesthetic that merges lingerie-inspired silhouettes with clubwear cool, the label’s collections are filled with lace, sheer panels, and sculpted corsets in bold hues and animal prints.
Maximalists who aren’t afraid to bare a little (or a lot of) skin during date night or Friday night – Viery Studios will hook you up.
Where: 14 Tran Quang Dieu, Ward 14, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram and website.
4. SHE BY SHI
For those who live by effortlessly stylish yet comfy basics, She by Shi is right up your alley.
Their collections lean into contemporary streetwear-meets-loungewear with baby tees, ruched tops, and hoodies emblazoned with statements or crystal embellishments.
It’s definitely not a one-trick pony though; She by Shi also carries elevated pieces like floral dresses and flirty red gowns for days when you want to step out and stand out.
Where: 42 Ton That Thiep, Phuong Ben Nghe, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram and website.
5. WAA STUDIOS
Waa Studios is a masterclass in how to do minimalism without being boring. One look at its website reveals clean-cut leather sandals and monochrome handbags that are designed to subtly complement and elevate your casual everyday looks.
Its gender-neutral accessories are as functional as they are fashion-forward – structured yet soft, with thoughtful details like twisted straps, two-tone finishes, and woven textures.
Where: 38 Dang Thi Nhu, Phuong Nguyen Thai Bình, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram and website.
6. AESIR STUDIOS
While Aesir Studios’ designs may be categorised by gender, the lines between the two are decidedly blurred with Scottish tartan-inspired skirts, jeans, and shirts featuring under both sections.
This is fitting for the brand’s edgy and rebellious spirit, which is also channeled through its penchant for deconstructed tailoring, metallic elements, and classic punk influences.
If your motto is “black is always the new black”, you might just find your fashion spirit animal in Aesir Studios.
Where: 128g Nguyen Dinh Chinh, Phuong 8, Phu Nhuan, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram and website.
7. FANCI CLUB
With its signature mini dresses, statement bow bags, and floral accents, Fanci Club is a love letter to femininity and theatrical fashion.
Its designs are a sensual celebration of the female form, expressed through corsets, plunging necklines, and sheer layers that subtly show off your curves.
As such, it should come as no surprise that Fanci Club’s admirers include the likes of Doechii and Blackpink’s Lisa.
Where: 186 Nguyen Van Huong Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram and website.
THRIFT STORES
1. ANGEL THRIFTSHOP
A haven for vintage lovers, Angel Thriftshop specialises in curated pieces with a nod to early 2000s aesthetics, with fur-trimmed coats, boho vests, and cargo skirts sourced from all over the world.
Shoppers can also find platform boots and slouchy bags to accessorise with, making this store a go-to for anyone looking to add more character to their wardrobe or simply a festival fit.
Where: 1276 Truong Sa, Phuong 3, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram.
2. DEERITAGE
Deeritage is a meticulously curated jewellery and accessory thrift store filled with antique-inspired rings, lockets, brooches, and timepieces.
Walking into the shop feels like entering a vintage jewellery box, with trinkets displayed across ornate wooden tables and velvet trays. Perfect for collectors or anyone seeking unique statement pieces with history and craftsmanship.
It also has a sister store that offers shoes and socks, where you can find a wide array of loafers, lace-up boots, and lumberjack-chic socks.
Where: 18/6 Tran Quy Khoach, Phuong Tan Dinh, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. More info on their Instagram.
3. VINTAGE HEARTS
If you grew up idolising Disney Channel stars’ style and love camisoles, Vintage Hearts is a must to add to your shopping itinerary.
Their racks are lined with dainty floral cami tops, tiered skirts, and embroidered cardigans, along with matching accessories like thin scarves and Von Dutch caps. All in all, this is the place to go for authentic relics from the late 90s to early 2000s.
Where: 2nd Floor, 26 Ly Tu Trọng, Ben Nghe, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, and 2nd and 3rd Floor, 28 Hai Ba Trung, Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. More info on their Instagram.