How Singapore outdoor brand Goliath raised S$80,000 to make its affordable, Himalayas-tested hiking gear

Founded in March 2025 and officially launched in August, the young brand has moved quickly, raising around S$80,000 through crowdfunding within a month and shipping orders to customers across 20 countries.

But in a market already crowded with outdoor heavyweights – from value-driven players like Decathlon to highly technical labels like Arc’teryx and Patagonia – why start another outdoor brand?

For Wong and Su, the answer lies somewhere between performance, accessibility and a desire to build products they themselves wanted to wear.

FROM UNIVERSITY FRIENDS TO CO-FOUNDERS

The pair first met as freshmen at Singapore Management University, later reconnecting during an exchange programme in Rome – where they also travelled to Iceland together.

“I knew immediately Maribelle would be a good business partner – seeing how good she was at planning the trip and taking photos. A lot of the skills I lack are things she naturally excels at,” said Wong.

After graduating in 2023, Wong went into consulting while Su started her own social media agency. The idea for Goliath surfaced later, after Wong’s experience in the Himalayas.

“I also realised I preferred eating cup noodles in the mountains over expensive business dinners,” he said with a laugh. “That was probably when I knew I needed a change.”