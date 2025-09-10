In Good Company: How a Singapore fashion label made minimalism its signature for 12 years
Founded by four friends in 2013, In Good Company grew from an online label to a flagship store at Ion Orchard. Its founders tell CNA Lifestyle the secret to its longevity.
For a small country, Singapore sure has quite a vibrant fashion scene. But intense competition can make it tough for homegrown brands to make it big or even last in the industry. Thankfully, there are some that have grown from strength to strength.
In Good Company is one of them. It started in 2013 solely as an e-commerce business before gaining a physical presence at Ion Orchard two years later. Last Friday (Sep 5), it staged its first-ever fashion show at National Gallery Singapore to mark the 10th year anniversary of its flagship store.
The brand has come to be known for minimalist designs that may look simple but are far from ordinary.
“We are drawn to very clean lines, and that’s why many think of us as a minimalist brand. But even though our designs look simple, there’s always a subtle layer of complexity – our aesthetic is really about simplicity that’s also subtly expressive,” said the brand’s creative director, Sven Tan.
Tan co-founded the brand with three other partners: Jaclyn Teo, Julene Aw and Kane Tan. The four were colleagues at the now-defunct local clothing label Alldressedup.
“It was like a natural progression – through Alldressedup, we found out that we worked very well together. The friendship, connection and the professionalism that we saw in each other gave us that confidence to make the leap,” shared Teo, who's the managing director.
It’s not hard to tell that the name of the brand alludes to their relationship. Their compatibility as co-workers, mutual interest in fashion and shared vision of the brand they wanted to build made teaming up as entrepreneurs an easy decision.
REFINED WARDROBE STAPLES
Fans of the brand love it for its modern styles that are not overly trendy and rate high on wearability – a characteristic that is also due to the simple, timeless and effortless nature of its designs.
“We want our clothing to be something that the customer can build on. Even though it may be a plain shirt or dress, it is that trusted piece you will go to time and time again. Our clothes are pieces that would go with everything, and every occasion. They may be simple, but are going to stand out in your wardrobe as some of the most versatile garments you own,” said Teo.
It’s also about the high yet still affordable quality, evident in the materials and fabrication. Right from the start, Teo is clear about the fact that In Good Company will not be a brand for everybody.
“Our market is a little bit of a niche – we are not fast and mass fashion, and we find ourselves in a sweet spot where there are not many brands similar to us. We don’t think of ourselves as slow fashion either, but we are in a position where we do design with a lot of intention and purpose,” she explained.
With prices that are in the low hundreds, the brand is a go-to for those who believe it’s worth paying a little more for clothing that will last through time and repeated wear. “We are shoppers ourselves, and we also do not want to go beyond a certain price point. The idea of design as luxury, to us, should be more democratised – anyone should be able to own a piece of good design. Our aim is to retain that independent design spirit, while offering products at price points that are accessible to our market,” Teo said.
“Our customers are those who appreciate the little details, quality and refined finishing. In Good Company’s customer profile is also ever-changing. It sometimes surprises us when we see women from different generations shopping with us,” she added.
THE WORK BEHIND THE CLOTHES
Craft is a big part of the brand’s DNA. In fact, the brand is one among the rare few in Singapore that carries out the entire sampling process (in which prototypes of clothing designs are made and further refined) in-house, according to Sven Tan.
“We actually sample every single style we develop ourselves. It is the only way we can perfect every single piece – through our own hands and our team. This alone is a commitment that is a challenge to stick to,” he explained.
We like fabrics that give volume – the idea of shape and structure is important.
“We also do a lot on R&D on fabrication. We like fabrics that give volume – the idea of shape and structure is important. On the other hand, we also use many fabrics that are almost liquid, that drape nicely over the body. The designers pay a lot of attention to the materials, added Teo.
It’s not just about the shape and form that materials provide – their functionality and wearability are also crucial. “Material plays a very important role, and we are always looking for new ones to introduce into our collections. One example is our linen denim, a lightweight denim that has been very well-received for the past two collections. Design-wise, we try not to do things that are overly complicated or extremely heavy – it only makes sense to cater to our weather since Singapore is our core market,” said Tan.
Teo pointed out that the brand also considers Singapore’s climate when designing pieces meant for layering. “This can be seen in terms of how we use both materials and silhouettes. For example, you can have a jacket but the sleeves are cropped, so that it works both in and outside an air-conditioned environment,” she explained.
A DIFFERENT RETAIL EXPERIENCE
To showcase the level of effort that goes into crafting its brand of effortless clothing, the company had recently opened its Atelier, a space where guests are invited to see and experience how In Good Company’s collections are designed and created.
“The Atelier has been in operation since day one – it’s actually where we work and also where our sample machinists, seamstresses and drafters are housed. But it’s only recently that we decided to open it up. Sometimes, it can be quite difficult to tell our story of craft, and by opening the space, we can meet and connect in an intimate setting with the people who are interested in us,” said Teo.
We’ve always viewed shopping at our store as a lifestyle brand experience – way before this concept became popular in recent years.
The move is also intended to build a sense of community, a spirit that had always been at the core of the brand and can be seen in how it regularly partners with like-minded local businesses from other industries. The most prominent example among these is the cafe Plain Vanilla, which has been a fixture at the In Good Company boutique in Ion Orchard since 2015. More recently, the store housed pop-ups by fashion accessory brand Days of Ever and cosmetics brand Romi Beauty.
“We’ve always viewed shopping at our store as a lifestyle brand experience – way before this concept became popular in recent years. We want to keep the customer in the store for as long as possible – whether they buy or not is not important, what’s valuable is their desire to stay here,” said Teo.
Having started In Good Company online, the founders now see both e-commerce and its brick-and-mortar spaces as equally important parts of the business. The website has allowed them to build a customer base overseas, while the store not only serves as a physical point of sales, but also a reinforcement of the brand’s identity.
As the brand marks the tenth year at its Ion Orchard flagship, it will be launching a slew of pop-up events where it will be partnering with bakery Mother Dough and bedding brand Sojao. It will also be unveiling a special womenswear and menswear collection later this year, which promises to be more elevated than its usual creations.
Both Teo and Tan pointed to commitment as the reason for the brand’s longevity.
“When we first started, we had the simple, humble thought that we can make this brand succeed if we focused on our craft and making a sincere connection with consumers. A lot of things have changed in the last decade in terms of the business landscape. We don’t take anything for granted, of course – there’s always the possibility that things can change anytime,” said Teo.
Added Tan: “It boils down to our dedication to crafting effortless clothes, and staying committed to our design vision and language. We may be inspired by external influences but are not led by them – we make sense of them by our own terms instead."