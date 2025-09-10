In Good Company: How a Singapore fashion label made minimalism its signature for 12 years

Fans of the brand love it for its modern styles that are not overly trendy and rate high on wearability – a characteristic that is also due to the simple, timeless and effortless nature of its designs.

“We want our clothing to be something that the customer can build on. Even though it may be a plain shirt or dress, it is that trusted piece you will go to time and time again. Our clothes are pieces that would go with everything, and every occasion. They may be simple, but are going to stand out in your wardrobe as some of the most versatile garments you own,” said Teo.

It’s also about the high yet still affordable quality, evident in the materials and fabrication. Right from the start, Teo is clear about the fact that In Good Company will not be a brand for everybody.

“Our market is a little bit of a niche – we are not fast and mass fashion, and we find ourselves in a sweet spot where there are not many brands similar to us. We don’t think of ourselves as slow fashion either, but we are in a position where we do design with a lot of intention and purpose,” she explained.