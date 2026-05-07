Singaporean designer Grace Ling makes Met Gala debut with custom Charles & Keith heels and 3D-printed piece

Among the guests at this year’s Met Gala, held in New York City on Monday (May 4), was Singaporean fashion designer Grace Ling.

The 29-year-old, who is based in New York and was named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2022, attended wearing a sculptural look of her own design, a 3D-printed bodice made from aero-aluminium and finished in chrome. The look is in line with this year's theme, Costume Art, which aims to showcase the intersection of fashion, the body, and fine art, accompanied by the dress code, Fashion is Art.

In a video detailing her outfit, Ling said the piece was crafted using advanced fabrication techniques, reflecting her focus on merging fashion and technology. “We want to push technology in couture,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In an interview with the style magazine Fashionista, she said the outfit took about three weeks to produce, significantly shorter than the three to six months typically required for her couture.

“I was going to be really chill about it and probably just wear something that I already had on the runway. But (my team and I) just started ideating, and then we spiralled and made a whole dress,” she said, chuckling.

“It was absolutely insane. We were flying people to go pick it up because DHL would not make it in time."